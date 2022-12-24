Spain’s most beautiful Canary Islands village is ‘spectacular’

The mystical park is often covered by a sea of fog and VisitSpain warns the park will “bewitch” tourists like a “fairytale”.

La Gomera is the third smallest of the Canary Islands and is usually quieter than Tenerife or Gran Canaria.

British tourists can’t fly directly to La Gomera but can reach the island with a domestic flight from Gran Canaria or Tenerife.

They can also take the ferry from Tenerife and there are usually six crossings per day, making the island suitable for a day trip.