Stream 1923 Episode 1 for Free

The first episode of the Yellowstone prequel series 1923 is now available to stream in its entirety.

The news comes as a bit of an early Christmas gift for fans who might not have seen the series just yet. The first episode — which premiered on Sunday, December 18 on Paramount+ — is now available outside of the streaming service, and can be viewed on the show’s YouTube channel.

Check out the 1923 Episode 1 stream below:

“1923 focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade,” reads the synopsis.

The upcoming Yellowstone prequel is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions. Executive producers are Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

The original Yellowstone series hails from Sheridan and John Linson. It stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and more. The series is currently airing the first half of Season 5, with the second half scheduled for 2023.

