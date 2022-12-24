Strictly’s Dianne Buswell shares swimsuit pictures during family

Dianne Buswell, 33, looked fabulous as she soaked up the sun with her family in Australia, while her boyfriend Joe Sugg stayed in the UK for Christmas.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional beamed as she posed for a series of selfies on the beach.

Dianne, who met boyfriend Joe Sugg, 31, on Strictly in 2018, could be seen wearing a two-tone zebra print swimsuit while basking in the scorching sun.

She accessorised the summery look with a crochet bucket hat, as well as large hoop earrings and a chunky necklace.

Joe appears to have chosen to stay in the UK for Christmas while the dancer enjoys some family time.