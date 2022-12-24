Tamil Nadu: Artificial intelligence and machine learning to be of





CHENNAI: The directorate of technical education ( DOTE ) is planning to introduce diploma in artificial intelligence and data science in polytechnic colleges from next academic year to train diploma students in the emerging areas.

It also plans to offer courses, including diplomas in mechatronics and automobile manufacturing, smart manufacturing, industrial engineering with specialisation in solar PV, electronics system design and manufacturing, chemical and polymer technology according to the need of the local industrial clusters.

In collaboration with Guidance Tamil Nadu, the DOTE has mapped the needs of the various industrial clusters across the state and designed the new courses. For example, automobile and manufacturing clusters need skills in machine learning, data analytics and automation technology whereas chemical industries need candidates trained in environmental engineering, 3D modelling and simulation. EV manufacturing needs service technicians and persons for battery testing and operating digital interface.

“To offer courses in emerging areas, we need to set up fully equipped labs and train the faculty members,” technical education commissioner G Laxmi Priya said.

For upgrading the polytechnic colleges and training the faculty members, the directorate is also planning to secure funding from various agencies. It plans to get the approval from AICTE for offering these courses from next academic year. The directorate has already introduced new courses such as garment technology, agriculture engineering, logistics technology from 2022-23 which attracted more students.

T Nalangilli , president of Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association, said courses based on industry needs will give job opportunities to diploma holders. “The industry is getting upgraded along with the technology development. Designing the new courses based on industry demand is a welcome move,” he said.





