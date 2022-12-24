Teacher left outraged at school’s ‘insulting’ Christmas gift for





A teacher has shared her horror after receiving an unusual Christmas gift from her school. The art teacher, who goes by the handle @lil.yambs, shared footage on TikTok of her opening the gift, which she was less than pleased with. And she isn’t alone as one user commented on the video saying: “Just plain insulting – I’d rather have nothing!”

The footage shows her opening the present, revealing it to be a COVID-19 rapid test kit. The teacher struggles to hide her disappointment saying: “Is this a joke? I got my Christmas present from the school. It’s literally a Covid rapid test.” Giving a large sigh she added: “This is my Christmas bonus.”

The video has racked up over 180,300 views on the social media platform with many viewers agreeing with the teacher. One user said: “Well… I’m feeling pretty good about my free car wash coupon now.” Another pointed out that the tests are free in the area saying: “What??!? You can go online to the USPS website and request four of those tests for FREE!” READ MORE: Over 12 dead as bomb cyclone hits US with pileups and power outages

One user appeared to sympathise as she revealed she also got a Covid test kit. The user commented: “Oh, you got the fact Binax one? I got a cheapy brand popped into my mailbox with a note wishing me a happy and healthy new year”. The American captioned the photos asking users “Am I a brat? Lol”, adding the hashtag #teachersunderpaid.