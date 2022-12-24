Categories
The Beatles and The Beach Boys Covered the Same Chuck Berry Song

TL;DR:

  • The Beatles and The Beach Boys covered the same Chuck Berry song.
  • The Beach Boys’ Mike Love discussed why his band, The Beatles, and The Rolling Stones were similar.
  • Only one of the covers was a hit.
Chuck Berry holding a guitar
Chuck Berry | Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer

The Beatles and The Beach Boys both covered a Chuck Berry song. Despite this, only one of the covers became a hit in the United States. Notably, The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson talked at length about Berry’s influence on him.

