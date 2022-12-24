Categories
Business

The Beatles’ Producer Used a Lyric From John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’

TL;DR:

  • The Beatles’ producer used a lyric from John Lennon’s “Imagine” to criticize drugs.
  • He asked why people in the music industry were willing to work with drug users.
  • Notably, the producer in question had nothing to do with “Imagine.”
John Lennon wearing blue during his
John Lennon | Ron Howard/Redferns

The Beatles’ producer wanted people who used drugs to be shunned from the music industry. In addition, he used a lyric from John Lennon‘s “Imagine” to make his point. Notably, “Imagine” became a hit twice in the United Kingdom.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.