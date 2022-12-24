The best Victus XMR loadout for one-shot kills in Warzone 2.0

The Victus XMR is one of the best snipers in Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2. Introduced as part of the Season 1 update, it can be obtained for free through the battle pass.

With incredible range and one-shot kill potential, the Victus XMR is shaping up to be one of the deadliest weapons in Al Mazrah, especially in the hands of a sharpshooter.

Here’s a look at the best Victus XMR loadout and class setup that will take down enemy Operators with one shot to the head.

The best Victus XMR loadout for one-shot headshots in Warzone 2.0

Screenshot by Koh Wanzi/ONE Esports

SLOT ATTACHMENT Barrel Mack 8 33.5 Super Laser VLK LZR 7MW Ammunition .50 Cal Explosive Stock XRK Rise 50 Optic SP-X 80 6.6X

This build will knock even opponents who have the full three armor plates, as long as you nail them in the head.

The Mack 8 33.5 Super barrel offers improved damage range and bullet velocity, which will be crucial to landing those long-distance shots. The VLK LZR 7MW boosts handling with faster aim down sight speed and sprint to fire speed, but do note that the red laser beam will be visible in ADS.

If you’d prefer not to give your location away, the 1MW Quick Fire laser is a decent alternative, increasing ADS speed at no cost.

????ONE SHOT TO KNOCK/KILL SNIPER RIFLE in WZ 2.0???? Here is Victus XMR ONE SHOT Meta build (even with 3 plates).

You can see all attachments with tuning on screenshot or via website in Meta Loadouts section. Also you can create your own build via Community Tab ???? pic.twitter.com/ibNmWXge1v — Warzone 2 Stats┃META Loadouts (@WZHub) November 19, 2022

Then there’s the XRK Rise 50 stock, which also speeds up ADS time. However, the .50 Cal Explosive ammo is the key ingredient here, packing potent explosive damage.

This build makes for a decent quickscoping loadout, with the added benefit of one-shot potential to the head.

It combines monstrous stopping power with good mobility, so you should have a fairly versatile setup in your hands. And if you want even faster ADS speed, you can swap out the SPX-X 80 6.6X optic for the Bruen Q900 Grip, and stick to the default 8X scope.

