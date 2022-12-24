The Best Warzone 2.0 TAQ-56 Loadout | The SCAR Is Back!

We have the best TAQ-56 setup and loadout for Warzone 2.0. The TAQ-56, or SCAR as you more likely know it, is one of the best ARs in Warzone 2. This is thanks to low-recoil and strong damage over range. Here’s the best loadout for the TAQ-56, including attachments and tuning. Enjoy.

This is the best Warzone TAQ-56 loadout. | © EarlyGame

The TAQ-56, or SCAR-L, is back in Call of Duty. Now last time we saw it, in MW2019, you’ll probably remember how bad it was. In both multiplayer and Warzone, it was largely irrelevant. But thankfully, the SCAR is good again!

Thanks to low-recoil and solid damage values (especially if you can consistently hit upper-torso), the TAQ-56 is meta in both the 6v6 multiplayer and Warzone 2. And what’s especially nice is that it can be decent at range without being super slow. This makes it a great “do-it-all” style rifle, something you can pick up alongside Ghost and rely on without needing a secondary. Here’s the best attachment and loadout for the TAQ-56.

The Best Attachment Setup For The TAQ-56 In Warzone 2

We’re loving the SZ Vortex optic. | © Activision / EarlyGame

Slot Attachment Unlock Requirements

Attachment Tuning Muzzle FTAC Castle Comp M4 to Level 19 → 556 Icarus to Level 10 Recoil Stabilization (+0.65 oz) / Gun Kick Control (+0.25 in) Barrel 17.5″ Tundra Pro TAQ-56 to Level 12 Recoil Steadiness (+0.40 lb) / Damage Range (+0.30 in) Optic SZ Vortex-90 VEL 46 to 28 Default Magazine 60 Round Mags M4 to Level 17 Default Underbarrel VX Pineapple M4 to Level 19 → 556 Icarus to Level 14 Hip Walking Speed (-0.40 oz) / Aim Down Sight Speed (-0.30 in)

For attachments, we really wanted to improve range and recoil. However, because this makes us quite slow, especially with the 60-round mags equipped, we’ve tuned the VX Pineapple to sacrifice hip-fire benefits for increased handling speeds. So we’re left with a rifle that’s quick enough while also being easy to control, and the only major downside is that it’s ineffective for hip-fire. But the majority of players won’t be hip-firing with an AR on Al Mazrah, so we think the tradeoff is an efficient one.

In terms of optics we’ve been absolutely persuaded by the growing number of pros who are using the SZ Vortex 90. Usually flip-up sights aren’t popular in Warzone, but both the 3x and the 1x are incredibly clean with the Vortex, and very little of your peripheral vision is obscured. Although, if you love the Iron Sight, consider throwing the optic off and just using a laser instead.

The Best Loadout For The TAQ-56: Secondary, Perks & Equipment

Secondary: X12

Lightening quick, but it requires a good trigger finger. | © Activision

Good secondary weapons are far less important in Warzone 2 than in Warzone 1, because most of the time players are buying individual weapons rather than going for loadout drops. However, there are good secondary options out there, and the X12 is a good example. Thanks to the rear grip we can speed-draw this pistol, and with the lightened trigger-action we can start blasting immediately. So if you’re in a panic situation, and you have a good trigger finger, then the X12 is superb.

If you don’t trust your trigger finger, and you prefer full-auto secondary weapons, then we advise the X13 with a 50-round mag (basically a pocket SMG).

Perks (Base, Bonus & Ultimate)

In Warzone 2. 0 we can’t choose our own perks, we have to select a perk package. Only one of them comes with Ghost, but we think it’s worth taking and sacrificing Overkill for. Especially as the TAQ is a bit of a do-it-all rifle. So the Perk Package we want is the one called “Specter”.

Perk Package Specter Package Base Perk Double Time / Tracker Bonus Perk Spotter Ultimate Perk Ghost

We don’t love that we’re forced to pick premade perk-packages, but Ghost is worth it. As for the other perks, Tracker and Double Time are solid, although Spotter is… well, you would never pick Spotter if we had custom Perk Packages.

Equipment (Lethal & Tactical)

Lethal Semtex Tactical Stims

There are lots of great options here, and we aren’t suggesting these options are the meta, but for most players in most situations these are good choices. Semtex is easy to use, and it’s effective against infantry and vehicles alike, while Stims can be used to make a gas play or reset mid-fight.

