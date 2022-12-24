The Exchange 12.21.22: Three great holiday reads

This week on The Exchange, we talk with three authors about their 2022 books. Two of them are based in the Midwest and one of them is the story of how a researcher solved a decades-old cold case murder.

In The Divorce Colony: How Women Revolutionized Marriage and Found Freedom on the American Frontier, author April White tells the story of how Sioux Falls, for a brief period, became the divorce capital of the nation.

In The Beckoning World, Iowa native Douglas Bauer tells the tale of an Iowa miner who becomes a professional baseball player who ends up on back on the farm.

And in The Forever Witness: How DNA and Genealogy Solved A Cold-Case Double Murder, author Edward Humes details the remarkable story of how a researcher solved a 1987 double murder using consumer DNA technology and genealogy tactics.