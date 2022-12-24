The Steam Deck Has Transformed PC Gaming

The runaway success of the Nintendo Switch might suggest that anything similar in form factor and price would perform just as well. But since its launch in 2017, there hasn’t been anything that has captured the same type of attention as Nintendo’s hybrid console. Valve, makers of stellar devices such as the Valve Index as well as equally unsuccessful products such as the Steam Controller and various Steam Machines (if you can even recall those), was a surprising new competitor in the space when it announced the Steam Deck. A handheld PC that could take your Steam library anywhere and everywhere sounded far too good to be true, but since its launch in February this year, it’s been a device that’s surprised time and time again.
There was a lot standing in the way of the Steam Deck’s success initially. Back when it launched, Valve announced just over 100 games that were verified to be compatible with the Steam Deck, with only 60 of those achieving its highest level of compatibility. The Linux-based operating system and Proton–the translation layer games would make use of–seemed like it could ruin any chances for the Steam Deck before it really got going. But that didn’t stop initial stock from being scooped up for preorder faster than most could react to, priming the Steam Deck for a big, and telling, launch.