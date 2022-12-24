The Super Mario Bros. Movie Will Release On Netflix In October,

The highly anticipated Super Mario Bros. Movie will be released on Netflix late next year, at least according to recent reports. The film is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on April 7, so fans of the franchise can expect to see the movie on the streaming service at some point in October, 2023.





The publisher and producer behind the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie, DreamWorks and Illumination, recently signed an agreement with Netflix to bring their animated shows and movies to the streaming service. The deal currently allows for these to appear for a short time on the rival streaming service Peacock following release in theaters before making their way onto Netflix.

RELATED: I Can’t Believe The Super Mario Bros. Movie Still Hasn’t Shown Off Peach

THEGAMER VIDEO OF THE DAY

According to this agreement, shows and movies will remain in theaters for between 45 and 70 days depending on their box office success. When they leave theaters, these will be available on Peacock for at most four months before turning up on Netflix for the following ten months. When this period of time has elapsed, the shows and movies will be making their way back onto Peacock for an additional four months. Netflix can pick them back up again four years after they premiered in theaters.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. The movie was written by Matthew Fogel. As for the voice cast, the film features a number of big name actors including Chris Pratt as Mario along with Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles Martinet, and Kevin Michael Richardson.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been attracting attention from fans of the franchise for not casting another actor of color. “Annabel Jankel and Rocky Morton fought really hard for me to be the lead because I was a Latin man and they didn’t want me to be the lead,” John Leguizamo who previously played Luigi for example complained. “They fought really hard and it was such a breakthrough. For them to go backwards and not cast another kind of sucks.”

NEXT: Weird Real Video Game Christmas Albums