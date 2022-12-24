The tradition of hiding a broom at Christmas in Norway, find out

Christmas Traditions: After a long wait, the Christmas festival has arrived. Apart from India, Christmas is celebrated all over the world. 25 December every year Jesus Celebrated as its birthday, we tell you that Christmas is celebrated in a special way all over the world. Through this article, we will tell you how Christmas is celebrated around the world. You will also be surprised to know about the Christmas traditions of these countries of the world.

Portugal

People in Portugal believe that on Christmas Day their ancestors come to earth to celebrate Christmas after their death. For this reason, on the special day of Christmas in Portugal, people decorate the dinner table with the names of their ancestors.

spain

Christmas is celebrated differently in Spain. On this day a wooden log is covered with a blanket. One part of the wood is covered and the other part is made of nose, mouth and eyes. It is fed first. Beating with sticks on Christmas Eve. People here believe that whatever the wood log has eaten, it will get rid of it by defecating. After this, gifts are taken from under the blanket, which is kept by the elders of the house.

Norway

As a Christmas tradition in Norway, these people hide brooms in their homes. This practice has been going on in Norway for centuries. People believe that on this day evil spirits look for brooms to fly. So people hide brooms so they don’t touch them.

Austria

A scary wild day in Austria animal costume A man is walking on a city street. Here it is believed that St. Nicholas i.e. Santa Claus used to give prizes to small children.