The Witcher prequel cast claims series ‘has own identity’

The franchise’s millions of fans were shocked by the news of Henry Cavill’s exit earlier this year, but The Witcher series still continues with a brand new prequel series hitting screens on Christmas Day. The cast of Netflix’s exciting new spin-off, Blood Origin, has since assured fans they won’t be disappointed when they spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk.

A brand new cast of rising stars and household names are hoping to put their own stamp on Netflix’s epic fantasy franchise in The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The untold story of The Continent features martial arts legend, Michelle Yeoh, as an elven warrior who leads a dangerous quest against an evil empire.

Although Henry’s rugged monster hunter Geralt of Rivia won’t be making an appearance, the series will explore how his race of mutant warriors came into being.

“Blood Origin is really interesting because our story starts 1200 years before the world of The Witcher as we know it,” cast member Lizzie Annis explained.

