These are the 10 most popular ski destinations in North America—7

Whether it’s your first time on a pair of skis or you’re hitting the slopes for an annual vacation, you can make planning your next trip a little easier by starting with a list of the most popular destinations. In an exclusive to CNBC Make It, HomeToGo, a vacation rental marketplace, revealed its annual Ski Season Report for 2023, which ranks the top ski destinations in North America based on traveler interest. The report found that Breckenridge, Colorado, is the most searched ski area for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The city is located in the Rocky Mountains, which is a popular destination for skiers this year since seven out of the 10 cities on the final list are in that region, Mike Pearce, HomeToGo’s spokesperson and travel expert, told CNBC Make It.

No. 1 ski destination in North America: Breckenridge, CO

Much like Aspen and Vail, Breckenridge, Colorado, is known for its luxury ski resorts and mountain scenery. What sets it apart is that Breckenridge was also found to be more affordable than those other popular ski towns in Colorado, Pearce said. The HomeToGo report found that Breckenridge’s average total nightly price per person is $314.25. Colorado’s website stated that the city is only 7 miles long and 2 miles wide but is home to over 100 restaurants and bars. Breckenridge is most widely known for the Breckenridge Ski Resort. The alpine ski resort has one of the longest seasons, from November to April, in the U.S. It is also home to the highest chair lift in North America, according to its website.

The top ski destinations in North America