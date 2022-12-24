Three Crypto Projects Not To Miss: Golteum (GLTM), ApeCoin (APE)

Amongst a sea of upcoming projects, with over hundreds and thousands of new ones appearing daily, it can be difficult to latch on to the hidden gems. Crypto traders and investors are always consistently looking out for the next potential moonshots in fear of missing out on the next big wave. To streamline the process of keeping an eye out for great contenders, here are 3 crypto projects you don’t want to miss out on.

BUY $GLTM Tokens Now

Golteum (GLTM)

Golteum is a unique project that offers an unprecedented and unrivalled level of utility that has not been seen in the cryptosphere yet. This is because unlike most projects which have purely speculative value, Golteum offers true value in the form of gold-backed NFTs which users will be able to trade, store and redeem in their much anticipated NFT marketplace currently in development.

The team behind Golteum are also gold industry experts that have been KYC’d and the protocol’s smart contracts are also vetted by the leading Web3 cybersecurity platform, Certik. In fact, unlike most Web3 projects where it is launched as a standalone project, Golteum has strong connections to existing gold custodial business based in the UK, and is extending and expanding their reach into Web3.

Additionally, to support their mission in launching a top-tier trading platform, they’ve chosen to integrate the Fireblocks Web3 Engine. This includes custody services, treasury management, risk mitigation tools, and their highly anticipated tokenization mechanism for the handling of all gold NFTs

Due to these highly unique selling points, the project’s growth and success has been independent from the current crypto winter conditions. Golteum has been on an uptrend, from the launch price of GLTM of $0.07 to $0.13, an increase of 85% in value. Furthermore, as the project undergoes further development, the prices of the tokens are predicted to rapidly increase even further.

Currently, there is an on-going second round of pre-sale, with the project offering new investors a great point of entry with a discount of 20% for a limited time.

ApeCoin (APE)

ApeCoin is the lifeblood and tokenization of the famous Bored Ape Yacht Club. It is so well renowned that even individuals who are not familiar with Web3 or crypto are aware of its existence. The project as a whole is seen to be the ultimate blue chip of NFTs and tokens.

ApeCoin provides a way for investors and traders to enter the ecosystem with a lower barrier of entry. It is speculated that there will be many utilities for ApeCoin including Metaversal integration, real life transaction and purchasing potential with collaboration of luxury brands, staking capacities and more!

Big Eyes (BIG)

With more than $11.3 million raised during its pre-sale, the performance of Big Eyes has caught the eyes and attention (pun intended) of the whole crypto space. Unlike many other meme coins without a utility, Big Eyes aims to change the market consensus through a large and complex ecosystem with multifaceted functionalities.

The project primarily aims to bring decentralized finance (DeFi) into mainstream adaptation through the form of memes as a medium and to bring in non-crypto investors and traders into the market through common ground.

The Choice Between The Utility Tokens

While all 3 protocols are focused on utility tokens, Golteum will be a great investment due to having the best of both Web2 and Web3, which are strong foundations in the Gold market (Web2) and the security, transparency and ease of hassle in Web3 through blockchain technology.