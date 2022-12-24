Topless Liz Hurley, 57, wishes fans a Happy Christmas in festive

Liz Hurley, 57, spilled out of a dazzling jumpsuit as she got into the festive spirit for her latest social media post.

The actress looked stunning as she struck a fierce pose for this year’s Christmas portrait, with which she wished her fans a Happy Christmas.

For the festive occasion, Liz chose to go shirtless underneath a sparkly, holographic jumpsuit that she paired with just a dainty necklace.

Liz posed with her hands on her hips while giving the camera a sultry look, emphasised by a bold smokey eye.

The Austin Powers star completed her makeup look with a glossy nude lip and with her caramel tresses styled in waves and framing her ageless features.

She captioned the shot: “Happy Christmas! Back in Blighty in my snazzy @grlondonparis suit and about to attack the Quality Streets.”