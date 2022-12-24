Track Santa’s sleigh flying over the UK on Christmas Day here

Every day of the year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) tracks everything that flies in and around Canada and the United States.

But on Christmas Eve, they are tasked with the special mission of also tracking Santa on his journey around the world.

If you are looking to entertain the children or even indulge in a little Christmas spirit yourself, the NORAD tracker will give regular updates on Santa’s location and status.

According to Google, who launched their own tracker in 2004, Santa is due to make his first stop at 10pm local time in far eastern Russia, which is at 7pm in the UK.