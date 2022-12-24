Transfer news LIVE as Ten Hag picks top Man Utd target

Expect all the leading Premier League giants to be immediately in the hunt when the January window comes flying open, with Liverpool and Manchester United already making all the right noises which suggest they are itching to buy.

This week, in his pre-match press conference before Liverpool face Aston Villa, Jurgen Klopp outlined that his side are well “prepared” and poised to get some early business tied up. The German manager did however laugh off the suggestion of a mid-season deal for the in-demand Jude Bellingham, however latest reports have now suggested that Manchester City have renewed confidence in a deal due to a certain Pep Guardiola twist.

Over at Old Trafford it is full steam ahead in the plan for a brand new attacker, following the ugly departure of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag has publicly confirmed he is ready to replace the iconic 37-year-old, and now a decision has reportedly been made between which of the top targets – Cody Gakpo and Goncalo Ramos – will be specifically targeted to buy.

All teams are now bursting into life and getting ready with pen and chequebooks poised. Follow all the latest transfer news LIVE with Express Sport below.