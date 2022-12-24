True Santas: Helping out a friend and the environment, too

Ben Cote has always thought of the Ten Mile River as a friend.

Cote, a 41-year-old North Attleboro resident, carried that philosophy with him when he founded Friends of the Ten Mile River Watershed about 20 years ago as a kind of watchdog group.

In the years since, the group has been involved in conservation efforts along the river, such as beginning an initiative to clean up the Martin Conservation Area in North Attleboro last summer.

As the organization’s president, Cote presides over meetings while also attending almost all of their events.

“In 20 years, there have been maybe just a few events I haven’t been able to attend,” he said.

His focus now is broadening the organization’s focus beyond just the environment. This could include support for the homeless population, for example, as shown in an upcoming coat drive.

“Maybe it’s beyond our scope, but it’s important for us to be involved and make a difference,” Cote said.

“It’s all part of the watershed,” he added. “Every historical spot, every human being, every animal.”