Two dietary patterns may turn on longevity gene shared by

The Mayo Clinic states: “Some research suggests that intermittent fasting may be more beneficial than other diets for reducing inflammation and improving conditions associated with inflammation.”

The health body cautions, however, that while the practice is generally safe, it may not be for everyone.

It added: “Skipping meals may not be the best way to manage your weight if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding.

“If you have kidney stones, gastro-oesophageal reflux, diabetes and other medical problems, talk with your doctor before starting intermittent fasting.”