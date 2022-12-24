Ukraine updates: Kherson hit by deadly shelling – DW – 12/24/2022

The Ukrainian presidency on Saturday said at least five people were killed and 20 were injured in new Russian shelling on the southern city of Kherson.

Kherson’s regional governor said a 6-year-old girl was among the wounded and was in a serious condition.

Russian shelling has continued to batter the city since Ukrainian forces recaptured it last month in a major setback for Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Saturday’s attack as an act of “terror.”

“Kherson. In the morning, on Saturday, on the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media, while posting graphic images of the attack.

The shelling came hours after Zelenskyy warned of possible Russian attacks on Ukraine during the holiday season.

“With the holiday season approaching, Russian terrorists could become active again,” Zelenskyy said in his daily video address. “They despise Christian values and any values in general.”

He urged Ukrainians to pay attention to the air raid sirens and help each other.

After months of Russia targeting Ukrainian infrastructure, millions of Ukrainians are suffering power cuts and a lack of running water and heating.

Despite the gloominess, Ukrainians across the country have shown determination to rescue whatever they can these holidays, with cities like Kyiv and Kharkiv installing a Christmas tree.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the Christmas tree in the capital was going to be named the “Tree of Invincibility.”

“We decided that we wouldn’t let Russia steal the celebration of Christmas and New Year from our children,” he said, adding that the name was “because we Ukrainians cannot be broken.”

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Saturday, December 24:

UK: Russia’s munition shortage likely limiting its attacks

A British Defense Ministry regular intelligence update said it was “highly likely” that Moscow’s attacks have limited due to its shortage of munitions.

“Russia has likely limited its long-range missile strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure to around once a week due to the limited availability of cruise missiles,” the update said.

It added that Russia’s stockpile of artillery ammunition may not be big enough “to enable large-scale offensive operations.”

According to the report, Russia’s “operational design” also poses a vulnerability to defend the long front lines as it requires a large daily expenditure of shells and rockets.

Zelenskyy’s aide calls for Iran arms factories ‘liquidation’

Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak urged the “liquidation” of Iranian factories making drones and missiles and the arrest of arms suppliers, accusing Tehran of supplying Russia with weapons.

Podolyak claimed that Iran was “planning to boost missile [and] drone supplies for Russia,” and that Tehran “blatantly humiliates the institution of international sanctions.”

Iran has denied allegations by Ukraine and its Western allies that it was supplying munitions to Moscow.

Kyiv has accused Tehran of providing Russia with 1700 Shahed-136 loitering munitions, and that Russian forces had already launched around 540 of the drones at military and energy targets in Ukraine.

Earlier this month, the EU blacklisted eight Iranian drone makers and airforce commanders in response to “the delivery of Iranian drones to Russia.”

Russia begins demolishing bombed Mariupol theatre

Russian authorities in the occupied eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol started tearing down the city’s drama theatre, where Kyiv says hundreds died in an air bombardment in March.

Ukrainian officials have decried the demolition, which they said was an attempt by Russian troops to cover up the atrocities they committed there.

Russian officials, meanwhile, said the move was part of their plans to rebuild the city.

Russian media quoted the theatre’s director as saying that authorities were tearing down “only that part of the building that is impossible to restore.”

In March, the theatre of Mariupol was heavily bombed Image: dpa/AP

