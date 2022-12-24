Ulrika Jonsson reunites with ex-husband amid marriage split

In April 2019, Ulrika announced that she had split from Brian after 11 years of marriage.

The presenter is also a mum to her eldest daughter Bo from a previous relationship.

Writing in her latest column for The Sun, the mum of four explained Brian will be joining the family this Christmas, as she admitted it’s a “conflicting time” for her.

“This year feels different for other reasons, too, because three out of four children have now flown the nest and I still have my ex-husband at the table, even though he’s loved up with someone else,” she penned.