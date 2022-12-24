Understanding the Foundational Needs To Support Artificial

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are rapidly entering the day-to-day operations of many organizations, and data efforts are in full force. Knowing and understanding the fundamentals of AI/ML will help ensure these changes and efforts not only have meaning but also allow for value to be gained in laying the foundation for AI/ML opportunities.
Watch this webinar to learn about:
- What AI-ML is and how it can help your organization
- How you can create an effective data science infrastructure for AI/ML
- Cloud vs on-premises considerations
