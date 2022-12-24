Universal Credit claimants could get up to £812 for emergencies

Emergencies which happen over Christmas can feel overwhelming for people. This is particularly the case if high costs are involved, and a person has a limited income.
Those Universal Credit claimants who are hard-up, however, could be entitled to support.
This may come in the form of what is commonly known as a Budgeting Advance,
A Budgeting Advance is designed to help claimants with unexpected costs they may not be able to cover.
This could, for example, help with:
- Emergency household costs, such as replacing a broken cooker
- Getting a job or staying in work
- Funeral costs.
Those in receipt of Universal Credit may be entitled to other payments as well.
Some could be entitled to help with health costs, including prescriptions and dental treatment but will need to check their eligibility.
Others may be able to get a Jobcentre Plus Travel Card for discounts on real travel, Stagecoach buses and Transport for London (TfL) services.
Help with housing costs and bills is also available, and claimants might be able to get:
- A cheaper ‘social tariff’ for broadband and phone services
- Cold Weather Payments
- Discretionary Housing Payment
- Council tax reduction
- WaterSure to cap bills if a person has a water meter.
