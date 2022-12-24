Universal Credit claimants could get up to £812 for emergencies

Emergencies which happen over Christmas can feel overwhelming for people. This is particularly the case if high costs are involved, and a person has a limited income.

Those Universal Credit claimants who are hard-up, however, could be entitled to support.

This may come in the form of what is commonly known as a Budgeting Advance,

A Budgeting Advance is designed to help claimants with unexpected costs they may not be able to cover.

This could, for example, help with:

Emergency household costs, such as replacing a broken cooker

Getting a job or staying in work

Funeral costs.

