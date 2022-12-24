Using lids when cooking on hob helps ‘cut energy usage by around

The price of energy has skyrocketed during 2022 meaning this Christmas people will be worried about the cost of energy bills. However, there are some things people can do that could lead to significant savings despite the rising cost of living.

Energy experts at Utility bidder have shared five tips to help people have an energy-efficient Christmas:

1 – Use pan lids when cooking

“On Christmas day the oven and hob are often in use for long periods of time. When using pans to boil vegetables, make sure to place the lids on top of the pans as not only will this help to cook the food quicker, it will also play its part in reducing energy usage by around 10 percent.”

2 – Opt for LED lights

“Whether they’re used to decorate the Christmas tree or the exterior of the house, lights play a big part in adding a touch of festivity to the home. When choosing lights, opt for LED as it has been reported that they use just 10 percent of the energy that non-LED lights use, which will help to lower your energy bills.”

3 – Switch lights off

“It’s more than likely that the majority of UK households will add additional lights to their home over the Christmas period, mainly for decorative reasons. When leaving the house or when you go to bed, make sure to turn the lights off as this will help to cut your energy usage significantly.”

4 – Lower the thermostat

“Over the Christmas period, people tend to cook more often and have family and friends around to celebrate the festivities. When the oven and hob are in use and more people are in the home, this will increase the surrounding temperature, which means you can lower the thermostat in order to save energy and not feel a chill.”

5 – Keep TV usage to a minimum

“Research has suggested that Britons spend over £1million combined on powering our TVs on Christmas Day, as families enjoy time together in their own homes. Although many of us like to watch films over Christmas, spend some time playing board games and going for walks to lower the amount of energy your TV is using, which can be a lot.”