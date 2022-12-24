Want to Secure the Best Safe Locations in Call of Duty Warzone 2?

The Call of Duty franchise has witnessed a phenomenal year in 2022 with two of the biggest releases in Modern Warfare II as well as Warzone 2. Speaking of the latter, then the revamped battle royale experience has made a good impression on most of the players so far. They are spending more time in the newly introduced map of Al Mazrah.

While the unexpectedly large map offers great features for players of all styles, it also provides some really amazing locations for those who are campers. Simply put, Call of Duty Warzone 2 comes with endless choices for anyone who likes to do camping. The map of Al Mazrah is just the region for them, consisting of some definite spots for the purpose of hiding.

Call of Duty Warzone 2: These are the five best camping spots in Al Mazrah

To begin with, we have Rohan Oil which can be best described as a maze of buildings and large oil tanks. Although it’s towards the north side of the map, sometimes it happens to be the place where the final circle reaches. Hence, it becomes a sweet spot for campers in Call of Duty Warzone 2. They can just reach there and wait for the final moments when the circle closes in.

Next best location to hide is the Zarqwa Hydroelectric. It can be found in the northern-central region of Al Mazrah. For campers, there is a lot of water to swim and stay hidden from the enemy eyes. And yes, there are buildings as well in this point of interest.

Moving further, Al Mazrah also features the Al Samman Cemetery. This place and the hills surrounding it are ideal for camping lovers in Call of Duty Warzone 2. Especially for snipers, who like to just sit on top and wait for their opponents to show up. Being wide and open, this POI offers a clear view of the enemies without facing any issues.

The Zaya Observatory is also a good spot to say the least. Due to being situated near the middle of the map, it has got a lot of items for looting and to make crucial strategies. Warzone 2 players can utilize the warehouse, office buildings, and observatory buildings for campers to hide and lock themselves up.

Last but not the least, there is the Al Bagra Fortress that has got solid walls to hide and stay on top of the enemy players. Located near the southern point of Al Mazrah, it features endless opportunities to loot. Plus, players also get to have less chances of getting eliminated. Because being at the top will grant them an advantage to spot their opponents from a distance.

