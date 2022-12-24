Wednesday and Enid’s Relationship Could Turn Romantic According

Wednesday brought together two of the least likely roommates in its gloomy, dour title character and the bright, happy werewolf Enid. While discussing a potential second season, co-creator Miles Millar hints that there is always a possibility that there could be more to their relationship in future, even if that was never originally the intention.





The personal relationships of the younger members of The Addams Family have never really been addressed, making the subject of there being an attraction between the polar opposite characters a blank slate to work with. The pair have already provided some hilarious moments with their initial awkward abidance of each other, and there is certainly a dynamic to be explored. Millar told The Hollywood Reporter:

MOVIEWEB VIDEO OF THE DAY

“As Al [Gough] said, this idea of sisterhood is key to the show. We’re not gonna discount anything, and, obviously, sometimes characters reveal themselves, which is the fun thing we love about television, that it’s an organic journey. We have a roadmap, and we’d like to have routes along that map that take you in unexpected directions. So, we’re open to everything. We wanna explore that friendship in every way, but we’re not gonna be, this is where you sometimes get misdirected by fans and things like that, so it’s just being really open to see how those characters develop and that friendship. As Al said, that friendship is key to our sort of vision of the show.”

Related: Wednesday Surpasses Dahmer as No. 2 Most Popular English-Language Series on Netflix





When Will Wednesday Be Renewed For Season 2?

Netflix

Currently, fans are still waiting for news of a renewal for Wednesday, and Netflix are taking their time about it. This is no different to other recent hit shows such as The Sandman, which seemed to be in limbo forever before the new season was finally given the go ahead. Netflix’s Peter Friedlander recent updated the chances of Wednesday coming back for more seasons, and his comments were as positive as possible without actually confirming a renewal.

“You may know what I’m going to say — but I have nothing to confirm at this time. I am optimistic about Wednesday. We’ll leave it at that. Weirdly, because it feels different, but we’re just two weeks into the launch of Wednesday. So we’re still really at the beginning of this cultural phenomenon. And there’s a lot to absorb and learn about it.”

Prior to its release, how audiences would react to Wednesday was unclear. Although there have been other iterations of the character put on screen, the memory of Christina Ricci’s performance in the 90s still stands out in many people’s minds and that is what the series had to overcome. In the main, the show has managed to come out of the shadow of its predecessors and even gained higher critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes. Having claimed many accolades during its run, including breaking a number of Netflix records, Wednesday’s future is looking much brighter than the outlook of its title character, and it can only be a matter of weeks before news of a new season is finally announced.