What Makes the New Prestige System of Call of Duty Modern Warfare

If there’s something in the Call of Duty franchise that has kept its presence relevant throughout multiple installments so far, it’s got to be the Prestige system. It allows the players to show off their skills by reaching the maximum level of near perfection. This system made a grand return with 2022’s Modern Warfare II, but, with a vastly different setup to say the least.

Surprisingly, though, the newly implemented Prestige mode in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is, perhaps, the best version of the ranking system the series could have. While the past games had a big appeal among the nostalgic fans, it lacked the dynamism which is now fully present in 2022’s premium offering.

The Prestige rank mode in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is impressively good and unique

Previously in entries released till last year, players had a ranking system that used to reset their progression, after going past the highest rank, to start from scratch again for any given title. It was a setup that every game launched in the last decade featured.

But Call of Duty Modern Warfare II rewrites the idea of how the Prestige mode should work. Upon its debut more than a month ago, it introduced a fresh approach for the players to make their progression in the latest offering from Activision.

Now, they can continue their highest earned level further, without having it reset, from one online season to the next. But how does this difference makes the revamped ranking system better than its predecessor?

Previously, Call of Duty players had to see their progress getting sacrificed even after reaching the maximum level in a given installment. In fact, they had to lose their earned weapons and challenges too. In return, they got the opportunity to achieve them back by accomplishing the highest level of rank once again, the next time they played the same title.

Granted, this system gave one section of the fans a chance to prove their dedication towards the series, again and again. But for some players, it was a method that didn’t justify their hard work of getting past the highest possible rank. They couldn’t carry it forward until Modern Warfare II came out with a refreshed system.

Now, they can continue their progress even after achieving the topmost rank. Furthermore, it also gives them an opportunity to have a satisfaction of spending their endless hours in the game. They can now witness a persistent seasonal progression while having their progression extend from season to season. Such an improvisation reflects a dynamic approach offered by the developers at Infinity Ward.

If that’s what some fans want from Call of Duty, then Modern Warfare II will serve their purpose to the fullest. What are your thoughts on the newly introduced Prestige system? Let us know in the comments down below.

