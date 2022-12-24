What To Know Of Visiting Florida’s Popular Blue Hole Spring

The Ichetucknee Springs blue hole is one of the best places to go swimming in Florida and has underwater caves for certified divers to explore.

Who doesn’t enjoy swimming in one of nature’s natural swimming holes? Perhaps the most famous natural swimming hole is the famous Blue Hole of Belize, and then there are the many awe-inspiring cenotes of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula. But there are also many great swimming holes in Florida as well. One of the great places for a dip in Florida is the Blue Hole of Ichetucknee Springs State Park.





Florida may be best known for its wetlands (particularly Everglades National Park) and its stunning tropical beaches and islands, but it is also home to many other attractions. Florida is one of the best palaces to go birding, it has plenty of lazy rivers to float down, and it is home to some of the best blue holes in the country. Some of its blue holes (like the Blue Hole of Ichetucknee Springs State Park) are located in the north near the state line with Georgia.

Why Ichetucknee Springs State Park Is Worth A Visit

Ichetucknee Springs State Park is a 2,241-acre Florida State Park and National Natural Landmark. It is centered around the Ichetucknee River which is fed by natural springs that boil up from aquifers around the place. It has some eight major crystal-clear springs that unite to form the Ichetucknee River. The Ichetucknee River flows through shaded hammocks and wetlands before emptying into the Santa Fe River.

The Ichetucknee Springs State Park is known for its warm tubing, its Blue Cave & flooded caves, and its wildlife. Wildlife in the park includes otters, beavers, gar, turtles, wild turkeys, wood ducks, alligators, deer, and more.

The park also has three nature trails that offer strolls through the lush forests and towering longleaf pines. It is a great place to come, unwind, and enjoy the natural beauty of Florida.

While there, keep an eye out for the stunning manatees that frequent these waters.

Swim (Or Dive) The Crystal-Clear Ichetucknee Springs State Park Blue Hole

One of the main attractions in the Ichetucknee Springs State Park is its blue hole. Florida is no stranger to blue holes, and it should not be confused with other blue holes in the state, like the Blue Hole of Big Pine Key (one of the largest islands of the Florida Keys) or the Madison Blue Spring swimming hole only around an hour’s drive from Ichetucknee Springs.

Ichetucknee Springs is located in northern Florida near the Florida Panhandle. In the park, one can find the deep, cool, and inviting Blue Hole. Swimming here is a magical experience as the sunlight penetrates the crystal-clear waters beaming down into the depths. The Blue Hole Spring is known as the Jug Spring by the cave diving community.

It is one of the many springs bubbling up that feed into the Ichetucknee river and is the only first-magnitude spring in the state park. As one swims down into the Blue Hole, one can feel the water pushing one back as the water bubbles up.

The water remains 72 degrees F (22 degrees Celsius) throughout the year – so people can come and swim at any time of the year.

Temperature: Constant: 72 Degrees Fahrenheit

To really enjoy the experience of swimming in this blue hole, don’t forget to bring a mask and fins. Look for turtles and fish that call the blue hole home as one explores it.

The Long Cave System Leading Down From The Blue Hole

Swimmers may even be able to get a glimpse of the cave system that twists and winds its way underground. The cave system starts at 40 feet below the surface and has been measured at almost 600 feet long. In places, the cave system is large and cavernous, while in other places, there just only just enough room to turn around.

To explore the cave system, one needs to be cave/cavern scuba certified. This is the only spring that people are permitted to explore in the state park.

Diving: Restricted To Those Who Are Cave/Cavern Scuba Certified

This swimming hole is popular for divers who come to discover the extensive cave system it leads to (don’t be scared if one sees someone emerging from down below).