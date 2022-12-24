What to watch this weekend: ‘Matilda the Musical’ airs on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment

Love Actually (BBC America at 6 & 9) This holiday classic focuses on nine intertwined stories about love during Christmas, starring British actors including Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson and Keira Knightley. Gremlins (CMTV at 6:30 & 11) An adorably terrifying gang of gremlins terrorize a town after being exposed to bright light, water or being fed after midnight.

The Grinch (FX at 8 & 10) In the 2018 version of this film, the Grinch vows to finally silence the Whos’ holiday cheer, with help from his loyal dog, Max.

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC at 10 a.m.) This Christmas parade includes Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Black Eyed Peas, Chloe Flower, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Maren Morris, Meghan Trainor, Ne-Yo and Il Volo

The Witcher: Blood Origin (Netflix) Over a thousand years before “The Witcher” (RIP Henry Cavill’s Witcher,) seven outcasts in the elf world join together to fight an unstoppable power.

It’s a Wonderful Life (E! All day starting at 6 a.m.) After getting his wish to never be born, a man realizes how many lives he has impacted and how different the world would be if he weren’t in it.

Happy Feet (BBC America at 2) An adorable, tone-deaf emperor penguin must express himself through dance to attract a mate, as his voice surely isn’t going to do it.

Elf (AMC at 6) After accidentally growing up at the North Pole, Buddy the Elf (Will Ferrell) heads to New York to start a relationship with his grouchy birth father (James Caan).

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (AMC at 8) Clark Griswold’s (Chevy Chase) holiday plans go awry when his country cousin (Randy Quaid) and his family encroach on Griswold’s perfect holiday.

A Christmas Story (TNT at 9 & TBS at 10) Follow the exploits of young Ralphie Parker as he avoids a bully, bickers with his dad and dreams of the perfect Christmas gift.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical (Netflix) The extraordinary Matilda dares to stand up to her selfish parents and oppressive head teacher (Emma Thompson) to change her life.