Who is Mike White’s Wife Mallory White?: Complete Relationship

Mike White made his NFL debut in Week 8, replacing injured rookie Zach Wilson (knee) and passing for 405 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-31 win over the Bengals.

When the Jets decided to play him as their starting quarterback after his outstanding performance against the Bears, he became the talk of the town. While his full skill set on the field has yet to be seen, this quarterback’s Week 12 performance has all the right talks going for him.

Mallory White, his wife, has always been seen supporting him, whether from her home or from the stands. She has actually been doing it ever since their time in college at the University of South Florida in Tampa. It is your typical American fairytale love story, and to call it “romantic” would be putting it mildly.

Mike White and Mallory White’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Mallory is a business owner. She owns Mallory Makes, a custom sugar cookie design business in Tampa, Florida. Both, Zach and Mallory were students at the University of South Florida, where the QB was a two-year starter for the Bulls and she was a cheerleader.

White and his wife made their relationship official on Instagram in July 2015. Although White was transfer to Western Kentucky University in 2015, the couple’s relationship held up despite their separation.

White popped the question in January 2018 with a diamond ring that was set in a bowl of rose petals. The WKU starter was chosen by the Cowboys in the fifth round (171st overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft three months later. The couple later got married in April 2019.

White captioned a post, “On 4-6-19 I married the hot cheerleader from freshman year.”

He signed with the New York Jets for his third season in 2021, and the team added two more young players because Mallory was expecting twins Millie and Maddox. They made the announcement wearing a baby-sized New York Jets jersey and a USF cheerleader outfit.

