Winter storm freezes holiday plans for Canadians, hundreds of

Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for most provinces and territories.

Across Ontario, Quebec, B.C. and the Maritimes, hundreds of thousands of people are without power.

Hundreds of passengers trapped on VIA Rail trains between Toronto and Montreal overnight.

Worries about flooding, dangerous road conditions in B.C.

CBC Lite: If the power or data on your device is low, get your storm updates on CBC Lite. It's our low-bandwidth, text-only website.

If the power or data on your device is low, get your storm updates on CBC Lite. It's our low-bandwidth, text-only website.

Utility companies are making headway in their efforts to restore power to hundreds of thousands of people across Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and the Maritime provinces.

In many parts of the country, including Ontario and B.C., officials are urging motorists to avoid travel if possible as treacherous winter conditions continue.

Western and northern parts of Canada are facing another day of extremely cold temperatures, while in some places, rainfall will create flood risks due to the frozen ground.

335,000 without power in Ontario, Quebec

In Ontario, upwards of 76,000 customers were without power Saturday, mostly in eastern and southern parts of the province, as well as north past Thunder Bay.

Hydro One crews had restored power to thousands of properties but were hampered by high winds, blowing snow and blizzard-like conditions which continue to cause outages. The utility company warned that some customers may face ongoing restoration delays.

Thousands of Ontario residents do not have power on Saturday. Here, Hydro Ottawa utility crews work to restore power in parts of the city’s Golden Triangle neighbourhood on Friday. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

The Ontario Provincial Police were urging people to stay off the roads if possible, after massive pileups and hundreds of other collisions on Friday amid icy road conditions with very low visibility.

There were multiple closures along Highway 401 on Saturday, while many other highway sections throughout southern parts of the province remained closed. Keep up to date with the latest closures on the 511 Ontario website.

Chatham-Kent, in the province’s southwest, declared a state of emergency after road conditions led to multiple crashes and left hundreds of people stranded. It was urging people to stay off the roads so plows and tow trucks could attempt to clear snow and abandoned vehicles.

WATCH | Meteorologist warns of low visibility, dangerous roads in Ontario, Quebec: Snow squalls, blizzard conditions continue in Ontario, Quebec Gerald Cheng, meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada, says motorists need to take extreme care on Saturday as conditions remain hazardous due to snow and strong winds.

In Quebec, more than 259,000 customers were without power on Saturday, with the Capitale-Nationale around Quebec City and Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean regions hit hard. Hydro-Québec said it was hopeful about conditions improving throughout the day as crews continued restoration work.

Highways around Montreal were blocked by multi-vehicle pileups on Saturday. Across the province, roads were covered in ice and snow, with zero visibility in some places.

Environment Canada is warning blizzards, strong winds and other stormy weather in parts of Ontario and Quebec will likely continue into Christmas.

A traveller waits at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal on Friday. The winter storm has disrupted holiday plans for travellers across much of Canada. (Andrej Ivanov/AFP/Getty Images)

B.C. endures more bad weather

Weather warnings remain in effect for many parts of western and southern British Columbia, including Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, with more snowfall on the way Saturday, as well as heavy rains that could cause flooding.

More than 9,400 BC Hydro customers were without power on Saturday, most of them on the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast. Officials said restoration work would continue around the clock.

Motorists were urged to take extra care on roads and highways across the province. DriveBC said travellers should expect rapidly deteriorating conditions, consider changing their travel plans and be prepared for closures on short notice. Find the latest road conditions on the DriveBC website.

Multiple cars are pictured stuck on a snow-covered street in downtown Vancouver on Friday. The city is set to face heavy rainfall on Saturday, which could cause flooding as the frozen ground is unable to absorb the rain. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Power outages in Maritimes

Tens of thousands of people were without power in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island on Saturday, but crews managed to restore electricity to several thousand customers throughout the morning.

In New Brunswick, more than 29,000 customers were without power Saturday, and N.B. Power warned some might have to spend Christmas without electricity. Environment Canada has issued a storm surge warning in the Bay of Chaleur from Miscou Island to Campbellton, where coastal flooding, beach erosion, minor infrastructure damage and coastal road washouts are expected.

In P.E.I., strong winds were easing Saturday. Flights at Charlottetown Airport have resumed and the Confederation Bridge, which was closed to all traffic Friday night due to high winds, has reopened. Maritime Electric crews were working to restore power to about 2,200 properties and hoped to have them all reconnected by the end of Saturday.

More than 10,000 customers in Nova Scotia were without power Saturday. High winds, rain and storm surges were expected to hit Cape Breton in the coming hours.

Travel troubles continue

Hundreds of passengers were stranded on VIA Rail trains on the Quebec City-Windsor corridor from Friday night into Saturday morning. In a statement, VIA Rail told CBC News that power outages and fallen trees made it impossible to move some of the trains.

The rail operator said it was trying to keep stuck passengers comfortable while it searched for alternative transport, and it promised them full refunds. More rail delays were expected on Saturday.

WATCH | VIA Rail passengers stuck on train for 17 hours: Passengers trapped on Via Rail trains running between Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto Hundreds of passengers have been trapped on VIA Rail trains running between Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto. Kelly Crowe, who is stranded on a Via Rail train, talks about the ongoing situation.

At Vancouver International Airport, arrivals and departures were returning to normal after two storms caused major disruptions this week. However, the airport warned passengers that their flight schedules could change and to check the latest flight information with their airline.

“We’re almost back to a full schedule. Some cancellations are coming through because of weather events in other parts of the country, other parts of the continent,” the airport’s CEO, Tamara Vrooman, told journalists on Saturday.

Air Canada is warning of further flight disruptions in Vancouver, Toronto, Quebec City and Montreal through to Christmas Day.

WestJet’s operations resumed at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Saturday morning, as well as at Vancouver’s airport on Friday night, but dozens of Saturday flights were cancelled. The airline was dealing with a backlog of luggage in Calgary due to cancelled flights but was ramping up delivery services to reunite bags with their owners.

Elsewhere in Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador escaped the brunt of the winter storm, but parts of the province are expected to face heavy downpours, strong winds and storm surges throughout Saturday.

The weather continues to be frigid in parts of Yukon, Northwest Territories, northern B.C. and the Prairies, with temperatures in the –40s or –50s C, depending on the region.

If your home is without power, do not use outdoor heating equipment indoors, like fuel-burning heaters, lights, generators or portable stoves, as these can cause asphyxiation or carbon monoxide poisoning if used inside.