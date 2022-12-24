With Latrobe flights cut, Johnstown airport promoting travel to

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A move to ground most of a nearby airport’s flights to southern destinations has prompted John Murtha Johnstown- Cambria County Airport officials to start a marketing blitz to encourage local travelers to fly from Johnstown.

Until now, many of the region’s travelers have used Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe for direct Florida flights.

But in the months since JetBlue bought Spirit Airlines, the airline has ended or suspended all flights to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, from the Palmer airport in Westmoreland County.

While Johnstown’s flights have one stop to change planes, either in D.C.-Dulles or Chicago, Airport Manager Cory Cree said short layovers and the local airport’s other perks would make flying out of Johnstown an enticing option for the region’s travelers to consider.

“If you’re traveling to Pittsburgh’s airport, you are driving two hours, paying for parking and then waiting in a long line to go through screening,” Cree said, noting that the added time driving to the airport and then getting to a departure gate far surpasses the one-hour layover that several Johnstown-to-Florida flights feature.

“We think it’s a good option – and with the Latrobe flights suspended, people might want to give it consideration now,” Cree said.

“Fly local. Fly JST” video ads have already been appearing on social media, including Facebook and Instagram.

Targeting people who often fly from Latrobe, Cree said airport officials wanted to catch their attention early before they develop habits of driving to another airport, such as Pittsburgh’s Moon Township airport.

An online search through United.com on Friday showed flights from Johnstown to Tampa and Orlando and back started at $323 during some dates in January.

A Jan. 17 departure had a 50-minute layover at Washington-Dulles International on the way to Orlando.

The return flight’s layover was 1 hour and 13 minutes.

A Johnstown-Tampa round-trip flight cost the same Jan. 17 through 24, with a 54-minute layover.

Flights to Jacksonville, Florida, on Jan. 9 were listed at $366 with a similar layover in Dulles.

It didn’t appear quite as direct for Fort Lauderdale, which advertised ticket prices starting at $355 in January, but were routed through Chicago O’Hare – Johnstown’s other direct destination. Flights that week showed a nearly four-hour layover.

Airport officials said travelers should search early for lower ticket prices.

To Cree, many of the one-stop flights to Florida compare better factoring in free parking at the Johnstown airport, and the cost of gasoline to drive to and from Pittsburgh.

The airport’s consultant, the ArkStar Group, has set up the ads to run for five weeks, Cree said.

It’s not the only way Johnstown airport officials are trying to connect the Johnstown airport to Florida.

Low-cost carrier sought

Over the past several months, airport officials have been working with a lobbying firm to recruit an ultra-low-cost carrier to provide non-stop service to popular vacation destinations.

The nation’s largest “ultra low-cost carriers” include Spirit, Frontier and Allegiant.

Authority officials have met and exchanged information with three carriers, but have declined to identify them, saying the industry is “competitive” and private about planning long-term and future route expansion.

Cree said a fourth carrier is scheduled to meet with airport officials in January.

The authority isn’t sitting idle in the meantime.

This month, authority officials turned to their airport engineer, TranSystems, to study both short- and long-term needs their terminal building would require to house the larger number of passengers that low-cost carriers would carry.

Cree said TranSystems finalizing a proposal to determine what temporary adjustments could be made to create extra space for passengers after they move through screening beyond the small waiting area that now exists.

“That might be as simple as adding a few (divider) walls … near the baggage area,” he said.

If the cost is right, the authority could pursue the work this year, he said, “to show these carriers we can accommodate their numbers.”

Long-term, renovations to the terminal building – possibly an expansion project – would be needed.

But that higher-cost project, which is also being studied, would only occur if a low-cost carrier committed to Johnstown, he said.

“Nothing is certain,” Cree said of the group’s efforts to bring in an ultra-low-cost carrier, “but we’re optimistic.”