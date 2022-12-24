World Darts Championship: Seeds dominate to produce star-studded

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



John Part likes that the top seeds are still in the tournament as it means there are lots of tight games to look forward to.

John Part likes that the top seeds are still in the tournament as it means there are lots of tight games to look forward to.

The world’s best players have dominated the early stages of the World Darts Championship, with only three seeds failing to reach the third round at the Alexandra Palace.

Four-time semi-finalist James Wade is the highest-ranked player to fall in the first fixtures of the tournament, the eighth seed suffering a surprise 3-2 defeat to Wales’ Jim Williams on Thursday, with “The Machine” the only one of the world’s top 20 unable to progress.

Alan Soutar defeated 24th seed Daryl Gurney in straight sets, having beat Australian qualifier Mal Cuming in the first round, while Josh Rock is the other unseeded player to make it through to round three after following his opening-round win over Jose Justicia by brushing aside Callan Rydz.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alan Soutar says he is getting used to the big stages after he beat Daryl Gurney in the second round of the World Championship. Alan Soutar says he is getting used to the big stages after he beat Daryl Gurney in the second round of the World Championship.

The last-32 will have 29 seeded players involved, a record since the tournament expanded its field size in 2006, with two-time world champion John Part expecting plenty of excitement when the event continues after Christmas.

“I think in most years you would find at least maybe one of the top five gone and a lot more other seeds gone, but they’ve hung in there and that’s good for us!” Part told Sky Sports.

“We’re going to get better matches for it and it’s kind of proof that the ranking system is working well and the ratings are valid, as we’re not having a ton of upsets.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at the biggest, best and funniest moments of the World Darts Championship so far. A look at the biggest, best and funniest moments of the World Darts Championship so far.

“It’s always great when we have some young talent come up and into the ranks, but I hate when the seeding is decimated, and you lose all these potential great matches later on in the tournament.

“We’re pretty secure this year for that and it’s going to be full of tight games now, because they’re all still in.”

What’s next?

The tournament resumes on Tuesday December 27 with a double-session of third-round action, with two-time semi-finalist Nathan Aspinall up against World Youth champion Rock in a tasty afternoon session.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Laura Turner discusses Josh Rock’s impressive win over Callan Rydz but says Rock will have to raise his game as he is set to face Nathan Aspinall in a mouth-watering clash in round three. Laura Turner discusses Josh Rock’s impressive win over Callan Rydz but says Rock will have to raise his game as he is set to face Nathan Aspinall in a mouth-watering clash in round three.

Reigning champion Peter Wright continues his title defence against Belgium’s Kim Huybrechts later that evening, where world No. 1 Gerwyn Price faces five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld in a titanic tussle.

Price was beaten twice by Van Barneveld during the Grand Slam of Darts last month, where he was edged in a final-leg decider in the group stage before losing 16-13 in the quarter-finals, with two-time world champion Part expecting the Welshman to face a tough test once again.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gerwyn Price and Raymond van Barneveld will face off on the first day back at Ally Pally after the Christmas break. Gerwyn Price and Raymond van Barneveld will face off on the first day back at Ally Pally after the Christmas break.

“Price wants to make things right as far as he sees it,” Part told Sky Sports. “He has to fix it and you can’t just keep losing to legendary figures of the past or be displaced by them in the present!

“He could go out of the tournament because of this and that would be, at this stage, severely costly to him in the ranking. Price needs to figure all that out and it’s going to be exciting.

“Van Barneveld is such a legend of the game. The thought of him having a run, let’s say like the Grand Slam to the semis, and potentially another world title if he gets that close, would be absolutely thrilling and we know he’s capable.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Raymond van Barneveld reflected on his amazing career ahead of his 30th World Darts Championship appearance Raymond van Barneveld reflected on his amazing career ahead of his 30th World Darts Championship appearance

“He’s a five-time world champion and is very familiar and comfortable with the set format. If it wasn’t enough that he beat him in the match play style at the Grand Slam, then he’ll feel also very at home and with even more of an advantage because he has proven he loves sets.”

Who is else is playing after Christmas?

Live World Darts Championship Live on

Tuesday December 27

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x Third Round

Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Krzysztof Ratajski

Nathan Aspinall vs Josh Rock

Jonny Clayton vs Brendan Dolan

Evening Session (7pm)

3x Third Round

Jim Williams vs Gabriel Clemens

Gerwyn Price vs Raymond van Barneveld

Peter Wright vs Kim Huybrechts

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player John Part reflects on Peter Wright’s opening win against Mickey Mansell and his hopes of a World Darts Championship title defence John Part reflects on Peter Wright’s opening win against Mickey Mansell and his hopes of a World Darts Championship title defence

Wednesday December 28

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x Third Round

Ryan Searle vs Jose de Sousa

Danny Noppert vs Alan Soutar

Gary Anderson vs Chris Dobey

Evening Session (7pm)

3x Third Round

Joe Cullen vs Damon Heta

Michael van Gerwen vs Mensur Suljovic

Michael Smith vs Martin Schindler

Thursday December 29

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x Third Round

Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Ross Smith

Rob Cross vs Mervyn King

Dave Chisnall vs Stephen Bunting

Evening Session (7pm)

1x Third Round, 2x Fourth Round

Luke Humphries vs Vincent van der Voort

Watch the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship – live on Sky Sports Darts – through to the final on January 3. Coverage continues on Tuesday December 27 from midday on Sky Sports Darts and Sky Sports Main Event, ahead of the evening session from 7pm.