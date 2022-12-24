World Tennis League 2022 Final: Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina

Match Details
Fixture: Iga Swiatek (Team Kites) vs Elena Rybakina (Team Hawks)
Date: December 24, 2022
Tournament: World Tennis League
Round: Final
Venue: Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Category: Exhibition Tournament
Surface: Hardcourt
Match timing: Approx 7.30 pm local time, 3.30 pm GMT, 10.30 am ET, 9 pm IST
Live telecast: USA, UK – Tennis Channel | Australia – Stan Sport | India – Jio Cinema & Sports 18
Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina preview
Reigning Grand Slam champions Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina will clash as Team Kites locks horns with Team Hawks in the final at the 2022 World Tennis League in Dubai on Saturday.
Swiatek has come to this high-profile event following a stellar season that saw her collect a staggering eight titles, including the French Open and US Open crowns. The World No. 1 has continued her imperious form at the ongoing World Tennis League, winning all three of her encounters so far.
Representing Team Kites, the Pole first beat the 2022 WTA Finals winner Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-4. She followed it up with 6-4, 6-3 and 6-1, 6-3 victories over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Aryna Sabalenka, respectively.
Swiatek will be eager to continue her impeccable run in the final as well and bring home the trophy for Team Kites.
