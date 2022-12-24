World Tennis League 2022 Final: Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina

Match Details

Fixture: Iga Swiatek (Team Kites) vs Elena Rybakina (Team Hawks)

Date: December 24, 2022

Tournament: World Tennis League

Round: Final

Venue: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: Exhibition Tournament

Surface: Hardcourt

Match timing: Approx 7.30 pm local time, 3.30 pm GMT, 10.30 am ET, 9 pm IST

Live telecast: USA, UK – Tennis Channel | Australia – Stan Sport | India – Jio Cinema & Sports 18

Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina preview

Reigning Grand Slam champions Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina will clash as Team Kites locks horns with Team Hawks in the final at the 2022 World Tennis League in Dubai on Saturday.

Swiatek has come to this high-profile event following a stellar season that saw her collect a staggering eight titles, including the French Open and US Open crowns. The World No. 1 has continued her imperious form at the ongoing World Tennis League, winning all three of her encounters so far.

Representing Team Kites, the Pole first beat the 2022 WTA Finals winner Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-4. She followed it up with 6-4, 6-3 and 6-1, 6-3 victories over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Aryna Sabalenka, respectively.

Swiatek will be eager to continue her impeccable run in the final as well and bring home the trophy for Team Kites.