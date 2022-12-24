Yellowstone Season 5 Midseason Finale Won’t Air on Christmas Day

This news will most likely disappoint those of us who have dreamt of getting together around the dinner table on Christmas Day to watch Yellowstone S5 midseason finale. It won’t happen on December 25. But we’ll have a great opportunity to reunite with the neo-Western series’ Dutton family a week later – on New Year’s Day, January 1.

Season 5 of Yellowstone debuted in November and has since become one of the most popular TV series. Its release glued more than 12 million viewers to their TV screens beating HBO’s House of the Dragon premiere back in August.

The show follows the Dutton family and their drama as they try to defend their huge ranch from developers seeking to take control of the land. Among its main cast are Kevin Costner as John Dutton III, the owner of a large ranch, Luke Grimes who portrays Kayce Dutton, a former US Navy SEAL and John’s younger son and Kelly Reilly as Bethany “Beth” Dutton, John’s highly intelligent but unstable daughter.

The series has been praised by cinema critics as the US biggest TV sensation and one with “a Shakespearean streak to it”. Imagine this – an article in Texas Monthly described Dutton III as “a jeans-and-boots-wearing King Lear with three adult children.”

As often the case, cinephiles do not agree with cinema critics. A lot of people on Reddit believe that the series are somewhat overrated and while some of the show’s characters are great, there are those who have poorly written arcs – as if they are “copypasted”.

Redditors argue that certain characters seems to be pulled out of Stock Characters catalogue. One the commenters said that Yellowstone is a show “made for the people who live in the suburbs but pretend to be cowboys. Big trucks, pop country radio, Facebook memes about the ‘good ol days.'” But one can’t deny that the show is really popular otherwise it wouldn’t have boasted such great viewership numbers.

You may be sad on Christmas Day without Yellowstone but don’t forget about the much-anticipated The Wither: Blood Origin, which will debut on December 25. The spin-off of the original The Witcher show has been the talk of the town. There are so many contradictory opinions of the prequel voiced by the fans, critics and the showrunners that it is certainly a must-watch. People can say whatever they want, but we definitely need to decide for ourselves.