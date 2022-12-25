9 Best Anime Gifts for Pets This Holiday Season

The holidays are coming up and there is still a chance to get a gift for friends and family. There are a few fantastic gift ideas for those who love anime and their pets more than anything in the world.





Thanks to shops like BoxLunch, Weebo Pets, Pawsonify and Amazon, there are endless options for what to get an anime and animal lover this holiday season.

9/9 Keep Pets Warm With These Naruto and My Hero Academia Jackets

BoxLunch has become extremely popular among anime lovers. This store has a wonderful variety of anime merchandise that is hard to pass up. To meet everyone’s needs, BoxLunch has started stocking up on anime merch for pets.

One example of BoxLunch’s large selection is these adorable jackets for pets. While reviews state that these jackets run a tad small, they’re just too cute to not get. The jackets come in the style of My Hero Academia protagonist Deku’s hero suit and Naruto Shippudencharacter Kakashi’s jacket.

8/9 Dogs Can Have Their Very Own Naruto Shippuden Stuffed Animal

Along with pet apparel, BoxLunch also offers a variety of pet toys. There are many toys ranging from Lord of the Rings to Disney classics. One of the few anime toys offered is a stuffed version of Pakkun from Naruto Shippuden.

Dogs can be just like Kakashi and have a ninken of their own. Any dog would be happy to be accompanied by Pakkun this holiday season.

7/9 An Avatar: The Last Airbender Leash And Collar Combo Is A Must For Dogs Strong Enough To Brave The Elements

BoxLunch also sells collars and leashes with many designs. Anyone is likely to find something they’d be excited for their own pet to wear. Sadly, BoxLuncht only sells two anime-related collars and leashes online. However, they’re both Avatar themed. One design is of Aang’s animal companion, Appa, and the other has a pattern of elemental symbols.

6/9 Cat’s Can Have Their Very Own Stocking Stuffed With Naruto Themed Goodies

BoxLunch doesn’t disappoint with the perfect holiday gifts for pets. They’re so aware of the fact that anime fans love getting merch for their pets that they have even made a stocking filled with Naruto Shippuden-related items.

This gift set includes three cat toys, a bandana, and a collar. All items are inspired by the nine biju and are adorable for any cat owned by an anime lover.

5/9 BoxLunch Helps Anime Lovers Travel With Their Cats With A Sailor Moon-Themed Carrier

Owning pets isn’t always about adorable outfits and toys. Sometimes pets have to travel. Lots of cats don’t do well with the leash and harness combination, which is where this cute cat carrier comes into play. Sailor Moon fans can carry their cats in style with a BoxLunch cat carrier. This cat carrier is covered in a pattern of Sailor Moon‘s famous cats Luna and Artemis.

Pawsonify is the perfect online store for anime fans that want to bring their pets out in style. A wide variety of ID tags for pets are available on the website, like D20 and mochi. The cutest ID tags are Naruto Shippuden, Boruto and Inuyasha themed. These tags are available for dogs and cats.

Along with their large variety of ID tags, Pawsonify offers adorable collars for cats and dogs. Anime fans can choose a matching set of ID tags and collars or mix and match.

The website sells an even larger variety of collars too. While all are still from Naruto Shippuden, Boruto and Inuyasha, there are collars that represent more characters, like Kagome and Rogue Rain Ninjas.

2/9 Clean Up Stinky Left-Overs Dropped By Dogs On The Go With Pawsonify Poop Bag Holders

Along with adorable ID tags, Pawsonify also offers the necessities. Responsible owners can carry poop bags in stylish holders.

Pawsonify sells multiple Naruto Shippuden, Boruto, and Inuyasha themed bag holders. Fans can rep their favorite franchise while also cleaning up after their pet’s business.

1/9 Prepare For Other Holidays By Purchasing A Demon Slayer Costume From Amazon

Amazon is home to countless items and has an anime fan covered when it comes to getting a gift on time for the holidays with Prime shipping. One of the many anime-related items for pets on this website is the Demon Slayer costumes for cats. Dress up beloved furry friends as Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado and more.

