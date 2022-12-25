All you need to know about when Yellowstone is back on

Yellowstone season five, part one ended with Jamie Dutton (played by Wes Bentley) planning to take over his father’s role as Governor. Meanwhile, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) was struggling with his cattle as he needed a place to keep them healthy. Express.co.uk has all you need to know about when the series will return.
When is Yellowstone back on?
Episode seven of Yellowstone saw Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) continue to play her game with Jamie.
She finally found a way for him to overthrow his father and take back control of the land.
Elsewhere, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) rounded up a group of ranch hands to go on an extended trip with the cattle.
They are expected to be away for at least a year as they keep their livestock safe from threats.
Season five, episode eight will air on The Paramount Network on January 1.
The episode will air at 8pm EST, with fans in the UK having to wait until the following day.
The instalment will then arrive on Paramount Plus on January 2. A unique title for the episode is yet to be announced.
In a ‘Behind the Story’ video, the cast talked through the latest episode and what it means for the Duttons’ future.
He concluded: “It’s the same battles, different people.”
Lloyd actor Forrie J Smith said “real livestock issues that really happen on ranches” are a huge part of the show.
The cattle are at risk of spreading disease and it has to be nipped in the bud straight away.
John comes up with the idea to take the cattle somewhere else in what will be a huge risk to the ranch.
A release date for season five, part two is yet to be announced.
Yellowstone season 5 returns to The Paramount Network on January 1
