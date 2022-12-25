Anne Hegerty calls Christmas day ‘a day off’ as she spends day

Anne Hegerty, 64, has been on The Chase since 2010, taking on the name of The Governess on the hit ITV show. The Chaser has spoken exclusively to Express.co.uk about her Christmas plans, admitting she calls the festive day her “day off” as she decides to spend it alone at her flat in Swindon.
Anne is known for her Governess personality, and this Christmas she will be taking on the role of Fairy Flutterby in a Beauty and the Beast pantomime in Swindon.
As she will be off Christmas Day, Express.co.uk asked the Chaser what her plans were this year.
She admitted: “Christmas Day is just simply a day off. And I’m frankly going to stay here in my little flat in Swindon and eat mince pies and watch telly.”
Anne knew people would find that “dreadfully sad” but she wanted to assure her fans that it was not that way.
“A day to sit around, eat mince pies, and chocolate, watch the telly, and it’s great. I love it.”
Anne will be starring in the Beauty and the Beast pantomime alongside comedy impressionist and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Paul Burling.
He plays French franc while local favourite Dave Ashley is returning for his seventh panto at the town centre venue.
Speaking about the panto, Anne said: “I love panto. Beauty and the Beast is a firm family favourite!
“I know all of the magical pantomime ingredients will be included for the best night out for the whole family, so, I am so pleased to be creating some of that magic – I can’t wait to see you on the stage.”
Best known for The Chase, Anne has also appeared on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2018.
Anne previously spoke to Express.co.uk about her time on the ITV show and how she “hated” the experience.
She said: “When they take you out for lunch and try to persuade you to sign the contract, they make it sound like a crystal maze with a bit of extra fresh air.
“I understood that it was miles from anywhere and it really was camping in the open, and there were real spiders and worms and everything. I understood that but I hadn’t quite imagined all of that to myself.”
Beauty and the Beast will run from December 3 to January 2, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at swindontheatres.co.uk or imaginetheatre.co.uk
