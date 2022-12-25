Armed Forces honoured during Royal Family’s Christmas carol service

Personnel from the Armed Forces have been honoured in a special tribute during the Royal Family’s Christmas carol service. Members of the Firm, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, attended the event at Westminster Abbey on December 15. The Christmas carol service was later aired on ITV1 last night.

In a post on Twitter, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) voiced pride about having personnel attending the event.

They also pointed out how photographs of some servicemen were used to decorate a traditional fir tree.

The MoD said: “Armed Forces personnel were proud to join Christmas celebrations at a carol service with The Royal Family.

“Photographs of some of the service personnel deployed overseas away from their families this Christmas were used to decorate a Christmas tree in Westminster Abbey.”

In snaps uploaded alongside the post, military personnel could be seen lighting candles and singing in the carol service.

