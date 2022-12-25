Armed police storm in as ‘significant disorder’ hits holiday park

Emergency services and armed police rushed to the scene of a Devon holiday park on Christmas day after reports of “significant disorder”. Police confirmed there was a serious incident at Welcome Family Holiday Park in Dawlish Warren and units are at the scene.

Staff at the popular site are said to be “very upset” by the incident which comes at a time of traditional festive holidays for Britons.

Witnesses vented their fury with some social media users claiming their Christmas had been “ruined” by the chaos.

One camp goer, Ann-Marie Clarke said: “Ruined our Christmas. I feel for the team, they’ve worked so hard on the shows as always.”

Others reported families were forced to leave the site and leave Christmas presents behind after the holiday park’s clubhouse was “smashed up”.

Mail Online reports that one nearby resident wrote on Twitter: “Thank you for opening over Xmas and inflicting more misery on the locals with the riff raff you let book holidays there.

“Was nice to be woken by police helicopters hovering over the park and police car sirens as the clientele were smashing up the clubhouse.”

A guest at the park said there was “fighting” and “blood everywhere” before they left.

One mother, Becky Cooke, said her children’s Christmas had been “ruined”, adding: “We left last night. Kids all heartbroken and as are we as it ruined our Christmas eve frantically packing to leave and getting home.

“We are glad we left when we did last night and I hope not to much damage has been done.”

Another social media user, Amy, wrote: ‘My friend, her husband and her children had to flee from this site at midnight with all their presents, dinner and personal belongings had to be left.

“Absolutely awful seeing them earlier, kids think Santa forgot them. Heartbreaking.”

Others on social media reported being kept awake until 4.30am this morning due to “shouting and fighting”.

An eyewitness, who chose to remain anonymous, told the Daily Mirror it “all kicked off” after around 10:30pm on Christmas Eve.

He took he four children to the holiday park, where there were “women screaming” and “men shouting and arguing.”

“That then escalated when police and police dogs turned up, I don’t know if they were fighting each other or against the police, we were surrounded by them and couldn’t go near our curtains.

“Then we heard armed police shouting and banging outside followed by the police helicopter.”

Another visitor said they left at 7pm last night after a five-hour drive to get there because of “idiots.” One person added their father said he has “never been so frightened in his life.”

A shocked witness shared their horror with DevonLive. They said: “I noticed trouble brewing yesterday (Christmas Eve) afternoon when I walked to the local shop where the store assistant said lads had been in and out stealing. They were very intimidating. Some stolen items even fell out of one lad’s pockets in the shop – but he refused to pay for them.

“Unusually, I saw three police cars circling the area – this was about 4pm. You don’t normally see any police cars here. This time of year the place is usually very quiet.

“I saw one surly-faced yobbo repeatedly booting a full beer can down the street and he was joined by a group of rowdy-looking lads. I had a feeling things might escalate.

“However, I can’t say it was the same group of people involved in trouble later, on Christmas Eve. But the police had clearly already been made aware there was a risk of something happening.

“Why didn’t they intervene earlier? What a pity events turned to violence and innocent family holidaymakers have now had their Christmas ruined.

“The louts I saw in the afternoon seemed bent on trouble. I haven’t seen them in the area before. I hope whoever was responsible has been turned away from their accommodation – they deserve to have their festivities and enjoyment curtailed too.”

The claims about vandalism, violence and theft have not been confirmed by the police.