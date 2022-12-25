Best Of 2022: How Stormveil Castle Embodies The Brilliance Of

From the very outset of Elden Ring, if you proceed in the direction the game points you, you’ll arrive at the gates of Stormveil Castle. Upon first look, Stormveil’s crumbling battlements and crazed knights are well-known territory for Souls fans. However, its familiar features and foes are more than a rehash of the Souls games that came before it.
Stormveil Castle is a celebration of how far From Software has come since the days of Demon’s Souls. Sown with secret paths, missable foes, and brutal group-fights, Stormveil is not only a microcosm of Elden Ring, but also one of the best overall video game levels of 2022.