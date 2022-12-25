Best Of 2022: How Stormveil Castle Embodies The Brilliance Of

<\/iframe>“,”480”:”



















<\/iframe>“}},”siteType”:”responsive web”,”startMuted”:false,”startTime”:0,”title”:”Why%20Elden%20Ring%20Is%20Game%20Of%20The%20Year%202022″,”tracking”:[{“name”:”SiteCatalyst”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”charSet”,”value”:”UTF-8″},{“name”:”currencyCode”,”value”:”USD”},{“name”:”siteType”,”value”:”responsive web”},{“name”:”trackingServer”,”value”:”saa.gamespot.com”},{“name”:”visitorNamespace”,”value”:”cbsinteractive”},{“name”:”heartbeatTrackingServer”,”value”:”newimagitasinc.hb.omtrdc.net”},{“name”:”heartbeatVisitorMarketingCloudOrgId”,”value”:”3C66570E5FE1A4AB0A495FFC@AdobeOrg”},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”siteCode”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”brand”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”account”,”value”:”cbsigamespotsite”},{“name”:”edition”,”value”:”us”}]},{“name”:”ComScore_ss”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”c2″,”value”:”31824268″},{“name”:”publishersSecret”,”value”:”2cb08ca4d095dd734a374dff8422c2e5″},{“name”:”c3″,”value”:””},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”c4″,”value”:”gamespot”}]},{“name”:”NielsenTracking”,”category”:”tracking”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”host”,”value”:”https:\/\/secure-us.imrworldwide.com\/cgi-bin\/m?”},{“name”:”scCI”,”value”:”us-200330″},{“name”:”scC6″,”value”:”vc,c01″}]},{“name”:”MuxQOSPluginJS”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”propertyKey”,”value”:”b7d6e48b7461a61cb6e863a62″}]}],”trackingAccount”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingPrimaryId”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingSiteCode”:”gs”,”userId”:0,”uvpHi5Ima”:”https:\/\/s0.2mdn.net\/instream\/html5\/ima3.js”,”uvpc”:””,”uvpjsHostname”:”\/\/www.gamespot.com”,”videoAdMobilePartner”:”mobile_web%2Fgamespot.com_mobile”,”videoAdPartner”:”desktop%2Fgamespot.com”,”videoAssetSource”:”GameSpot”,”videoStreams”:{“adaptive_stream”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/12\/13\/3e2ddaf9-44ff-4509-99e8-ffffc5186a29\/BOTY_GameofTheYear_20221213_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_dash”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/12\/13\/3e2ddaf9-44ff-4509-99e8-ffffc5186a29\/BOTY_GameofTheYear_20221213_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.mpd”,”adaptive_hd”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/12\/13\/3e2ddaf9-44ff-4509-99e8-ffffc5186a29\/BOTY_GameofTheYear_20221213_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_high”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/12\/13\/3e2ddaf9-44ff-4509-99e8-ffffc5186a29\/BOTY_GameofTheYear_20221213_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_low”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/12\/13\/3e2ddaf9-44ff-4509-99e8-ffffc5186a29\/BOTY_GameofTheYear_20221213_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_restricted”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/12\/13\/3e2ddaf9-44ff-4509-99e8-ffffc5186a29\/BOTY_GameofTheYear_20221213_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.m3u8″},”videoType”:”video-on-demand”,”watchedCookieDays”:1,”watchedCookieName”:”watchedVideoIds”}” data-non-iframe-embed=”1″><noscript></p> <p class="av-video-player-no-js">You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos.</p> <p></noscript></p> <div class="av-wrapper-max av-video-player-bg"> <div class="js-vid-modal-share av-modal av-modal-share"> <div class="av-modal-content"> <div class="av-modal-body av-share-body"> <div class="av-share-section av-share-types"> <div class="js-vid-share-types-body av-share-types-body"> <p><span class="av-share-size-label">Size:</span><span class="av-share-sizes"><select class="js-vid-share-sizes js-refresh-share-code av-share-field"><option value="640">640 × 360</option><option value="480">480 × 270</option></select></span></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="av-modal av-modal-autoplay"> <div class="av-modal-content"> <div class="av-modal-head"> <p> Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? </p> <p>Sign up or Sign in now! </p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <p> Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. </p> <p> This video has an invalid file format. </p> <p>Sorry, but you can’t access this content!</p> <div class="js-vid-player-chrome js-vid-age-gate av-age-gate"> <div class="av-msg-wrapper"> <div class="av-msg-valign"> <h5 class="av-age-gate-title">Please enter your date of birth to view this video</h5> <p><select class="js-vid-age-gate-month" name="month"><option value="1">January</option><option value="2">February</option><option value="3">March</option><option value="4">April</option><option value="5">May</option><option value="6">June</option><option value="7">July</option><option value="8">August</option><option value="9">September</option><option value="10">October</option><option value="11">November</option><option value="12">December</option></select><select class="js-vid-age-gate-day" name="day"><option value="1">1</option><option value="2">2</option><option value="3">3</option><option value="4">4</option><option value="5">5</option><option value="6">6</option><option value="7">7</option><option value="8">8</option><option value="9">9</option><option value="10">10</option><option value="11">11</option><option value="12">12</option><option value="13">13</option><option value="14">14</option><option value="15">15</option><option value="16">16</option><option value="17">17</option><option value="18">18</option><option value="19">19</option><option value="20">20</option><option value="21">21</option><option value="22">22</option><option value="23">23</option><option value="24">24</option><option value="25">25</option><option value="26">26</option><option value="27">27</option><option value="28">28</option><option value="29">29</option><option value="30">30</option><option value="31">31</option></select><select class="js-vid-age-gate-year" name="year"><option value="year" selected="selected">Year</option><option value="2022">2022</option><option value="2021">2021</option><option value="2020">2020</option><option value="2019">2019</option><option value="2018">2018</option><option value="2017">2017</option><option value="2016">2016</option><option value="2015">2015</option><option value="2014">2014</option><option value="2013">2013</option><option value="2012">2012</option><option value="2011">2011</option><option value="2010">2010</option><option value="2009">2009</option><option value="2008">2008</option><option value="2007">2007</option><option value="2006">2006</option><option value="2005">2005</option><option value="2004">2004</option><option value="2003">2003</option><option value="2002">2002</option><option value="2001">2001</option><option value="2000">2000</option><option value="1999">1999</option><option value="1998">1998</option><option value="1997">1997</option><option value="1996">1996</option><option value="1995">1995</option><option value="1994">1994</option><option value="1993">1993</option><option value="1992">1992</option><option value="1991">1991</option><option value="1990">1990</option><option value="1989">1989</option><option value="1988">1988</option><option value="1987">1987</option><option value="1986">1986</option><option value="1985">1985</option><option value="1984">1984</option><option value="1983">1983</option><option value="1982">1982</option><option value="1981">1981</option><option value="1980">1980</option><option value="1979">1979</option><option value="1978">1978</option><option value="1977">1977</option><option value="1976">1976</option><option value="1975">1975</option><option value="1974">1974</option><option value="1973">1973</option><option value="1972">1972</option><option value="1971">1971</option><option value="1970">1970</option><option value="1969">1969</option><option value="1968">1968</option><option value="1967">1967</option><option value="1966">1966</option><option value="1965">1965</option><option value="1964">1964</option><option value="1963">1963</option><option value="1962">1962</option><option value="1961">1961</option><option value="1960">1960</option><option value="1959">1959</option><option value="1958">1958</option><option value="1957">1957</option><option value="1956">1956</option><option value="1955">1955</option><option value="1954">1954</option><option value="1953">1953</option><option value="1952">1952</option><option value="1951">1951</option><option value="1950">1950</option><option value="1949">1949</option><option value="1948">1948</option><option value="1947">1947</option><option value="1946">1946</option><option value="1945">1945</option><option value="1944">1944</option><option value="1943">1943</option><option value="1942">1942</option><option value="1941">1941</option><option value="1940">1940</option><option value="1939">1939</option><option value="1938">1938</option><option value="1937">1937</option><option value="1936">1936</option><option value="1935">1935</option><option value="1934">1934</option><option value="1933">1933</option><option value="1932">1932</option><option value="1931">1931</option><option value="1930">1930</option><option value="1929">1929</option><option value="1928">1928</option><option value="1927">1927</option><option value="1926">1926</option><option value="1925">1925</option><option value="1924">1924</option><option value="1923">1923</option><option value="1922">1922</option><option value="1921">1921</option><option value="1920">1920</option><option value="1919">1919</option><option value="1918">1918</option><option value="1917">1917</option><option value="1916">1916</option><option value="1915">1915</option><option value="1914">1914</option><option value="1913">1913</option><option value="1912">1912</option><option value="1911">1911</option><option value="1910">1910</option><option value="1909">1909</option><option value="1908">1908</option><option value="1907">1907</option><option value="1906">1906</option><option value="1905">1905</option><option value="1904">1904</option><option value="1903">1903</option><option value="1902">1902</option><option value="1901">1901</option><option value="1900">1900</option></select></p> <p> By clicking ‘enter’, you agree to GameSpot’s<br /> <br />Terms of Use and<br /> Privacy Policy</p> <p><button class="js-vid-play av-age-gate-submit btn">enter</button></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <p class="video-caption"><em>Now Playing:</em> Why Elden Ring Is Game Of The Year 2022</p> </p></div> <p dir="ltr">Guarded by early-game roadblock boss Margit the Fell Omen, Stormveil is clearly intended as a lengthy tribute to the first world of Demon’s Souls, the Boletarian Palace. Besides the obvious visual similarities, certain sections of Stormveil are seemingly ripped directly from Demon’s Souls–particularly the part where you navigate the castle wall’s narrow footholds and explore a broken wall rife with exploding barrels and winding staircases. The inner courtyards also bear an undeniable resemblance to the later levels of the Boletarian Palace, especially in the open stretch before you hit the ultimate boss of the level, Godrick the Grafted.</p> <p dir="ltr">In a broad sense, this is nothing new for the Souls series, as From Software often references areas or motifs explored in previous games (such as the infamous Blighttown-style “poison swamps”) in their output. What makes Stormveil uniquely excellent is how it combines the unique open, exploration-driven structure of Elden Ring with the familiar interlocking paths of a great Souls dungeon.</p> <p dir="ltr">The first time you approach the gates of Stormveil, you’re given a choice by a mysterious benefactor with a hidden agenda: You can either take the front approach, which pits you against wave after wave of guards armed with siege weapons, or the back way along the cliffs. While the front door seemed almost impossible to me on my initial playthrough, subsequent runs have shown it to be just as viable a path as the cliffside–in fact, there’s even a hidden third way in via a ladder that faces a later area, Liurnia of the Lakes. The fact that the game leaves that third path for you to discover is typical of Elden Ring’s design, and one of the main achievements of its open world.</p> <figure data-align="center" data-size="large" data-img-src="https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/original/1596/15969599/4078931-demon%27ssouls20202.jpg" data-ref-id="1300-4078931" data-ratio="0.5625" data-width="1920" data-embed-type="image" style="width: 1920px"><img decoding="async" alt="Stormveil Castle is an obvious homage to the first level of Demon's Souls." src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Best-Of-2022-How-Stormveil-Castle-Embodies-The-Brilliance-Of.jpg" data-width="1280" title="Best Of 2022: How Stormveil Castle Embodies The Brilliance Of 2"><figcaption>Stormveil Castle is an obvious homage to the first level of Demon’s Souls.</figcaption></figure> <p dir="ltr">Regardless of the path you choose, Stormveil proceeds in a nest of interlocking routes from the outer walls to the innermost cloisters. However, those who take their time will notice a large number of locked doors, empty lifts, and seemingly impassable areas just begging for exploration. Though you can certainly bash your way through to Godrick in just an hour or two, those who prefer to explore every nook and cranny of Stormveil will be rewarded with several secrets to uncover, including a variety of hidden weapons, items, and sub-bosses, as well as fragments of the game’s lore.</p> <p dir="ltr">The rooftops of Stormveil take full advantage of Elden Ring’s new jumping mechanic, hiding valuable items behind long climbs and strategic falls. Large birds dive and peck at you from above, some even throwing explosive barrels at you for good measure. One of the most memorable moments in Stormveil comes just after you meet these deadly eagles for the first time. If you fall off a certain ledge to the left of the Eagles, the stone beneath you will break, sending you far below the castle where a tough Crucible Knight lies in wait. This mini-boss uses a variety of tail-whips and dive attacks to punish you, and he’s no pushover–in fact, he took me more tries the first time around than Godrick.</p> <p dir="ltr">Besides the usual multiplayer messages unique to the Souls series, there’s no hint that an interesting foe lies down here. Many players are likely to miss it entirely. Playing Elden Ring pre-launch, I was only able to find the Crucible Knight because I was determined to activate the last unused lift in that area of the castle before I continued, and it took me more than an hour to find this final hidden area.</p> <p dir="ltr">This sense of nested discovery applies to every aspect of Stormveil, but especially its hidden basement section. Sometimes labeled the “secret of Stormveil” by fans, the crypt beneath the castle requires a careful eye and several tough jumps to discover–and, of course, there are multiple paths you can take down there.</p> <p dir="ltr">This basement features many rats, a secret Ulcerated Tree Spirit miniboss, and a mysterious face that NPC sorcerer Rogier claims to be the remains of Godwyn, the Prince of Death. Since you can later find Godwyn’s remains at another location later in the game, this has led to much debate among Elden Ring fans as to which harrowing face is “real,” and what that means for the world of the Lands Between.</p> <p dir="ltr">While I enjoyed the entirety of Elden Ring, I often felt that the game’s “legacy dungeons” failed to live up to the stellar standard offered by standout Souls levels like Anor Londo, Undead Burg, Central Yharnam, and Irithyll. While I did enjoy Volcano Manor, Raya Lucaria, and many others to an extent, I did find myself wondering if the open-world nature of Elden Ring had sacrificed some of the immaculate level design that put the series on the map in the first place. This was especially apparent in some of the game’s optional dungeons, which often repeated enemies, bosses, and even their overall layout.</p> <p dir="ltr">For me, that is what makes Stormveil Castle such a standout moment in Elden Ring. It’s the one area of the game that manages to strike a balance between the brilliance of the old Souls formula and its masterful open world. And though it is a shame that none of the game’s legacy dungeons quite measure up to the scope and ambitions of Stormveil–a criticism that you might extend to the game’s second half as a whole–it’s still one of the best levels that From Software has ever made, and that’s enough to make it one of the great moments of 2022.</p> </p></div> <p> <span data-nosnippet="">The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.<br /> GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.<br /> </span> </p> <p><script type="text/javascript">(function (v,i) { var scp = v.createElement("script"), config = { ChannelID: '59b6635a28a0615e9d5c6a97', AdUnitType: '2', PublisherID: '710255596210754', PlacementID: 'pltuinOVSPghiHgezFa', DivID: 'div_id', IAB_Category: 'IAB12', Keywords: 'news', Language: 'en-us', BG_Color: '#FAFAFA', Text_Color: '#000000', Font: 'Verdana, Geneva, sans-serif', FontSize: '8', }; scp.src='https://s.vi-serve.com/tagLoader.js'; scp.type = "text/javascript"; scp.async = true; scp.onload = function() { i[btoa('video intelligence start')].init(config); }; (v.getElementsByTagName('head')[0] || v.documentElement.appendChild(v.createElement('head'))).appendChild(scp); })(document, window);</script> <!-- Composite Start --> <div id="M343236ScriptRootC251477"></div> <script src="https://jsc.mgid.com/n/e/newslanes.com.251477.js" async></script> <!-- Composite End --><br /> <br /><a href="https://www.gamespot.com/articles/how-stormveil-castle-embodies-the-brilliance-of-elden-ring/1100-6510147/?ftag=CAD-01-10abi2f" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Source link </a></p> </div><!-- .entry-content --> </div><!-- .post-inner --> <div class="section-inner"> <div class="post-meta-wrapper post-meta-single post-meta-single-bottom"> <ul class="post-meta"> <li class="post-tags meta-wrapper"> <span class="meta-icon"> <span class="screen-reader-text">Tags</span> <svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="18" height="18" viewBox="0 0 18 18"><path fill="" d="M15.4496399,8.42490555 L8.66109799,1.63636364 L1.63636364,1.63636364 L1.63636364,8.66081885 L8.42522727,15.44178 C8.57869221,15.5954158 8.78693789,15.6817418 9.00409091,15.6817418 C9.22124393,15.6817418 9.42948961,15.5954158 9.58327627,15.4414581 L15.4486339,9.57610048 C15.7651495,9.25692435 15.7649133,8.74206554 15.4496399,8.42490555 Z M16.6084423,10.7304545 L10.7406818,16.59822 C10.280287,17.0591273 9.65554997,17.3181054 9.00409091,17.3181054 C8.35263185,17.3181054 7.72789481,17.0591273 7.26815877,16.5988788 L0.239976954,9.57887876 C0.0863319284,9.4254126 0,9.21716044 0,9 L0,0.818181818 C0,0.366312477 0.366312477,0 0.818181818,0 L9,0 C9.21699531,0 9.42510306,0.0862010512 9.57854191,0.239639906 L16.6084423,7.26954545 C17.5601275,8.22691012 17.5601275,9.77308988 16.6084423,10.7304545 Z M5,6 C4.44771525,6 4,5.55228475 4,5 C4,4.44771525 4.44771525,4 5,4 C5.55228475,4 6,4.44771525 6,5 C6,5.55228475 5.55228475,6 5,6 Z" /></svg> </span> <span class="meta-text"> <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/brilliance/" rel="tag">brilliance</a>, <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/castle/" rel="tag">Castle</a>, <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/embodies/" rel="tag">Embodies</a>, <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/stormveil/" rel="tag">Stormveil</a> </span> </li> </ul><!-- .post-meta --> </div><!-- .post-meta-wrapper --> <div class="author-bio"> <div class="author-title-wrapper"> <div class="author-avatar vcard"> <img src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/images.png" width="160" height="160" alt="Newslanes Media" class="avatar avatar-160 wp-user-avatar wp-user-avatar-160 alignnone photo" /> </div> <h2 class="author-title heading-size-4"> By Newslanes Media </h2> </div><!-- .author-name --> <div class="author-description"> <p>Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.</p> <a class="author-link" href="https://newslanes.com/author/newslanesgmail-com/" rel="author"> View Archive <span aria-hidden="true">→</span> </a> </div><!-- .author-description --> </div><!-- .author-bio --> </div><!-- .section-inner --> <nav class="pagination-single section-inner only-one only-prev" aria-label="Post"> <hr class="styled-separator is-style-wide" aria-hidden="true" /> <div class="pagination-single-inner"> <a class="previous-post" href="https://newslanes.com/2022/12/25/state-pension-rising-to-200-a-week-but-smaller-than-minimum/"> <span class="arrow" aria-hidden="true">←</span> <span class="title"><span class="title-inner">State pension rising to £200 a week but ‘smaller’ than minimum</span></span> </a> </div><!-- .pagination-single-inner --> <hr class="styled-separator is-style-wide" aria-hidden="true" /> </nav><!-- .pagination-single --> <div class="comments-wrapper section-inner"> <div id="respond" class="comment-respond"> <h2 id="reply-title" class="comment-reply-title">Leave a Reply <small><a rel="nofollow" id="cancel-comment-reply-link" href="/2022/12/25/best-of-2022-how-stormveil-castle-embodies-the-brilliance-of/#respond" style="display:none;">Cancel reply</a></small></h2><p class="must-log-in">You must be <a href="https://newslanes.com/wp-login.php?redirect_to=https%3A%2F%2Fnewslanes.com%2F2022%2F12%2F25%2Fbest-of-2022-how-stormveil-castle-embodies-the-brilliance-of%2F">logged in</a> to post a comment.</p> </div><!-- #respond --> <p class="akismet_comment_form_privacy_notice">This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. <a href="https://akismet.com/privacy/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">Learn how your comment data is processed</a>.</p> </div><!-- .comments-wrapper --> </article><!-- .post --> </main><!-- #site-content --> <div class="footer-nav-widgets-wrapper header-footer-group"> <div class="footer-inner section-inner"> <div class="footer-top has-footer-menu has-social-menu"> <nav aria-label="Footer" class="footer-menu-wrapper"> <ul class="footer-menu reset-list-style"> <li id="menu-item-29563" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29563"><a href="https://newslanes.com/uk/">UK</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29564" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29564"><a href="https://newslanes.com/us/">US</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29566" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29566"><a href="https://newslanes.com/canada/">Canada</a></li> <li id="menu-item-33886" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-33886"><a href="https://newslanes.com/health/">Health</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29559" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29559"><a href="https://newslanes.com/finance/">Finance</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29561" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29561"><a href="https://newslanes.com/science/">Science</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29560" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29560"><a href="https://newslanes.com/life-style-news/">LifeStyle</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29562" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29562"><a href="https://newslanes.com/showbiz/">Showbiz</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29565" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29565"><a href="https://newslanes.com/weird/">Weird</a></li> <li id="menu-item-162327" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-162327"><a href="https://newslanes.com/travel/">Travel</a></li> <li id="menu-item-162328" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-162328"><a href="https://newslanes.com/world/">World</a></li> </ul> </nav><!-- .site-nav --> <nav aria-label="Social links" class="footer-social-wrapper"> <ul class="social-menu footer-social reset-list-style social-icons fill-children-current-color"> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75352"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/newslanesuk/"><span class="screen-reader-text">Facebook Page</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M12 2C6.5 2 2 6.5 2 12c0 5 3.7 9.1 8.4 9.9v-7H7.9V12h2.5V9.8c0-2.5 1.5-3.9 3.8-3.9 1.1 0 2.2.2 2.2.2v2.5h-1.3c-1.2 0-1.6.8-1.6 1.6V12h2.8l-.4 2.9h-2.3v7C18.3 21.1 22 17 22 12c0-5.5-4.5-10-10-10z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75353"><a href="https://twitter.com/newslanes"><span class="screen-reader-text">Twitter Username</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M22.23,5.924c-0.736,0.326-1.527,0.547-2.357,0.646c0.847-0.508,1.498-1.312,1.804-2.27 c-0.793,0.47-1.671,0.812-2.606,0.996C18.324,4.498,17.257,4,16.077,4c-2.266,0-4.103,1.837-4.103,4.103 c0,0.322,0.036,0.635,0.106,0.935C8.67,8.867,5.647,7.234,3.623,4.751C3.27,5.357,3.067,6.062,3.067,6.814 c0,1.424,0.724,2.679,1.825,3.415c-0.673-0.021-1.305-0.206-1.859-0.513c0,0.017,0,0.034,0,0.052c0,1.988,1.414,3.647,3.292,4.023 c-0.344,0.094-0.707,0.144-1.081,0.144c-0.264,0-0.521-0.026-0.772-0.074c0.522,1.63,2.038,2.816,3.833,2.85 c-1.404,1.1-3.174,1.756-5.096,1.756c-0.331,0-0.658-0.019-0.979-0.057c1.816,1.164,3.973,1.843,6.29,1.843 c7.547,0,11.675-6.252,11.675-11.675c0-0.178-0.004-0.355-0.012-0.531C20.985,7.47,21.68,6.747,22.23,5.924z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75354"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/newslanes"><span class="screen-reader-text">Instagram</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M12,4.622c2.403,0,2.688,0.009,3.637,0.052c0.877,0.04,1.354,0.187,1.671,0.31c0.42,0.163,0.72,0.358,1.035,0.673 c0.315,0.315,0.51,0.615,0.673,1.035c0.123,0.317,0.27,0.794,0.31,1.671c0.043,0.949,0.052,1.234,0.052,3.637 s-0.009,2.688-0.052,3.637c-0.04,0.877-0.187,1.354-0.31,1.671c-0.163,0.42-0.358,0.72-0.673,1.035 c-0.315,0.315-0.615,0.51-1.035,0.673c-0.317,0.123-0.794,0.27-1.671,0.31c-0.949,0.043-1.233,0.052-3.637,0.052 s-2.688-0.009-3.637-0.052c-0.877-0.04-1.354-0.187-1.671-0.31c-0.42-0.163-0.72-0.358-1.035-0.673 c-0.315-0.315-0.51-0.615-0.673-1.035c-0.123-0.317-0.27-0.794-0.31-1.671C4.631,14.688,4.622,14.403,4.622,12 s0.009-2.688,0.052-3.637c0.04-0.877,0.187-1.354,0.31-1.671c0.163-0.42,0.358-0.72,0.673-1.035 c0.315-0.315,0.615-0.51,1.035-0.673c0.317-0.123,0.794-0.27,1.671-0.31C9.312,4.631,9.597,4.622,12,4.622 M12,3 C9.556,3,9.249,3.01,8.289,3.054C7.331,3.098,6.677,3.25,6.105,3.472C5.513,3.702,5.011,4.01,4.511,4.511 c-0.5,0.5-0.808,1.002-1.038,1.594C3.25,6.677,3.098,7.331,3.054,8.289C3.01,9.249,3,9.556,3,12c0,2.444,0.01,2.751,0.054,3.711 c0.044,0.958,0.196,1.612,0.418,2.185c0.23,0.592,0.538,1.094,1.038,1.594c0.5,0.5,1.002,0.808,1.594,1.038 c0.572,0.222,1.227,0.375,2.185,0.418C9.249,20.99,9.556,21,12,21s2.751-0.01,3.711-0.054c0.958-0.044,1.612-0.196,2.185-0.418 c0.592-0.23,1.094-0.538,1.594-1.038c0.5-0.5,0.808-1.002,1.038-1.594c0.222-0.572,0.375-1.227,0.418-2.185 C20.99,14.751,21,14.444,21,12s-0.01-2.751-0.054-3.711c-0.044-0.958-0.196-1.612-0.418-2.185c-0.23-0.592-0.538-1.094-1.038-1.594 c-0.5-0.5-1.002-0.808-1.594-1.038c-0.572-0.222-1.227-0.375-2.185-0.418C14.751,3.01,14.444,3,12,3L12,3z M12,7.378 c-2.552,0-4.622,2.069-4.622,4.622S9.448,16.622,12,16.622s4.622-2.069,4.622-4.622S14.552,7.378,12,7.378z M12,15 c-1.657,0-3-1.343-3-3s1.343-3,3-3s3,1.343,3,3S13.657,15,12,15z M16.804,6.116c-0.596,0-1.08,0.484-1.08,1.08 s0.484,1.08,1.08,1.08c0.596,0,1.08-0.484,1.08-1.08S17.401,6.116,16.804,6.116z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75355"><a href="https://uk.linkedin.com/in/newslanes"><span class="screen-reader-text">Linkedin</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M19.7,3H4.3C3.582,3,3,3.582,3,4.3v15.4C3,20.418,3.582,21,4.3,21h15.4c0.718,0,1.3-0.582,1.3-1.3V4.3 C21,3.582,20.418,3,19.7,3z M8.339,18.338H5.667v-8.59h2.672V18.338z M7.004,8.574c-0.857,0-1.549-0.694-1.549-1.548 c0-0.855,0.691-1.548,1.549-1.548c0.854,0,1.547,0.694,1.547,1.548C8.551,7.881,7.858,8.574,7.004,8.574z M18.339,18.338h-2.669 v-4.177c0-0.996-0.017-2.278-1.387-2.278c-1.389,0-1.601,1.086-1.601,2.206v4.249h-2.667v-8.59h2.559v1.174h0.037 c0.356-0.675,1.227-1.387,2.526-1.387c2.703,0,3.203,1.779,3.203,4.092V18.338z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75356"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4Y1h9rstNbjJ5FUMNCnOZQ"><span class="screen-reader-text">YouTube</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M21.8,8.001c0,0-0.195-1.378-0.795-1.985c-0.76-0.797-1.613-0.801-2.004-0.847c-2.799-0.202-6.997-0.202-6.997-0.202 h-0.009c0,0-4.198,0-6.997,0.202C4.608,5.216,3.756,5.22,2.995,6.016C2.395,6.623,2.2,8.001,2.2,8.001S2,9.62,2,11.238v1.517 c0,1.618,0.2,3.237,0.2,3.237s0.195,1.378,0.795,1.985c0.761,0.797,1.76,0.771,2.205,0.855c1.6,0.153,6.8,0.201,6.8,0.201 s4.203-0.006,7.001-0.209c0.391-0.047,1.243-0.051,2.004-0.847c0.6-0.607,0.795-1.985,0.795-1.985s0.2-1.618,0.2-3.237v-1.517 C22,9.62,21.8,8.001,21.8,8.001z M9.935,14.594l-0.001-5.62l5.404,2.82L9.935,14.594z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75357"><a href="https://www.pinterest.com/newslanes/"><span class="screen-reader-text">Pinterest</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M12.289,2C6.617,2,3.606,5.648,3.606,9.622c0,1.846,1.025,4.146,2.666,4.878c0.25,0.111,0.381,0.063,0.439-0.169 c0.044-0.175,0.267-1.029,0.365-1.428c0.032-0.128,0.017-0.237-0.091-0.362C6.445,11.911,6.01,10.75,6.01,9.668 c0-2.777,2.194-5.464,5.933-5.464c3.23,0,5.49,2.108,5.49,5.122c0,3.407-1.794,5.768-4.13,5.768c-1.291,0-2.257-1.021-1.948-2.277 c0.372-1.495,1.089-3.112,1.089-4.191c0-0.967-0.542-1.775-1.663-1.775c-1.319,0-2.379,1.309-2.379,3.059 c0,1.115,0.394,1.869,0.394,1.869s-1.302,5.279-1.54,6.261c-0.405,1.666,0.053,4.368,0.094,4.604 c0.021,0.126,0.167,0.169,0.25,0.063c0.129-0.165,1.699-2.419,2.142-4.051c0.158-0.59,0.817-2.995,0.817-2.995 c0.43,0.784,1.681,1.446,3.013,1.446c3.963,0,6.822-3.494,6.822-7.833C20.394,5.112,16.849,2,12.289,2"></path></svg></a></li> </ul><!-- .footer-social --> </nav><!-- .footer-social-wrapper --> </div><!-- .footer-top --> <aside class="footer-widgets-outer-wrapper"> <div class="footer-widgets-wrapper"> <div class="footer-widgets column-one grid-item"> </div> <div class="footer-widgets column-two grid-item"> <div class="widget widget_text"><div class="widget-content"> <div class="textwidget"><div class="h1" style="color: var(--global-color); margin-bottom: 10px;">//</div> <h4 class="footer-quote">We influence 20 million users and is the number one business and technology news network on the planet</h4> </div> </div></div> </div> </div><!-- .footer-widgets-wrapper --> </aside><!-- .footer-widgets-outer-wrapper --> </div><!-- .footer-inner --> </div><!-- .footer-nav-widgets-wrapper --> <footer id="site-footer" class="header-footer-group"> <div class="section-inner"> <div class="footer-credits"> <p class="footer-copyright">© 2022 <a href="https://newslanes.com/">Newslanes</a> </p><!-- .footer-copyright --> <p class="privacy-policy"><a class="privacy-policy-link" href="https://newslanes.com/privacy/">Privacy</a></p> <p class="powered-by-wordpress"> <a href="https://wordpress.org/"> Powered by WordPress </a> </p><!-- .powered-by-wordpress --> </div><!-- .footer-credits --> <a class="to-the-top" href="#site-header"> <span class="to-the-top-long"> To the top <span class="arrow" aria-hidden="true">↑</span> </span><!-- .to-the-top-long --> <span class="to-the-top-short"> Up <span class="arrow" aria-hidden="true">↑</span> </span><!-- .to-the-top-short --> </a><!-- .to-the-top --> </div><!-- .section-inner --> </footer><!-- #site-footer --> <script src='https://newslanes.com/wp-includes/js/comment-reply.min.js?ver=6.1.1' id='comment-reply-js'></script> <script> /(trident|msie)/i.test(navigator.userAgent)&&document.getElementById&&window.addEventListener&&window.addEventListener("hashchange",function(){var t,e=location.hash.substring(1);/^[A-z0-9_-]+$/.test(e)&&(t=document.getElementById(e))&&(/^(?:a|select|input|button|textarea)$/i.test(t.tagName)||(t.tabIndex=-1),t.focus())},!1); </script> </body> </html>