Boxing Day sales opening hours – full list of retailers open

Shopping for Christmas gifts can be expensive, and stressful, so Boxing Day sales are often something to look forward to for many Britons. Online sales may be convenient for scooping up a bargain without having to leave the house, but if you prefer shopping in-store, you’re guaranteed to find lots of discounts across major high-street retailers. With many stores open early to welcome eager shoppers, Express.co.uk has rounded up the opening times for your favourite stores – including Currys, John Lewis and Next.

John Lewis

The John Lewis Partnership has said that all stores will be closed on Christmas day and Boxing day. This includes all Waitrose stores too, though a few smaller outlets at petrol stations may still be open.

Despite being closed on December 26, the major department store is still holding a “Boxing Day” sale. Discounts went live last night at 5pm, though in-store deals are yet to be offered to customers.

Sales in John Lewis stores will start when they open doors again after the Christmas break. Customers can visit the majority of shops between 9am and 8pm on Tuesday, December 27 to access their favourite products at a reduced price.

You can use the store locator tool to find out where your nearest John Lewis is and when it will open.

