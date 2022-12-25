Categories
Brian Howes Ph.D. an expert in nutrient loading in water had died

New Bedford--01/20/10- Brian Howes in a water sampling lab at the UMass Dartmouth Marine Campus. Howes runs the waste water science program at the school. to go with fraser cassidy story Cape Cod Times/Steve Heaslip


Just as every dune that’s washed away by the sea makes Cape Cod the less, a man’s passing has diminished the peninsula and its community of environmental champions.

Brian Howes Ph.D., who was a leading force in advocating for the health of the Cape’s water and environment, died unexpectedly on Dec. 13 in his Sandwich home. He was 70 years old.

His loss leaves a hole in the Cape’s defenses against the impacts of human activity and climate change. But his having been here created a legacy, a path toward environmental repair, and a legion of environmental caretakers both grateful for his work and determined to carry it forward.

“Brian was a pioneering, brilliant scientist who spearheaded the work that identified the nitrogen problem in coastal Massachusetts waters and led the development of nitrogen Total Maximum Daily Loads on which ongoing actions to deal with wastewater are based,” Denis LeBlanc, a researcher with the U.S. Geological Survey, said.

A chancellor professor at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth School for Marine Science and Technology and founding director of Coastal Systems Group, Howes was renowned as a world expert on nitrogen in the environment, LeBlanc said.



