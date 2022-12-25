Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Seem to Prefer Vanguard

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players are voicing their love for Call of Duty: Vanguard now. Call of Duty: Vanguard was hardly a successful Call of Duty. It wasn’t a failure on a commercial level, though it is believed to have disappointed Activision in terms of sales and reception. However, it was an example of how Call of Duty is not able to release annually and be a smash hit. Call of Duty: Vanguard was the result of years of issues in the series, causing developers to get pulled off of projects, put on new ones, and release games that were quite obviously rushed. Many panned Call of Duty: Vanguard for a lackluster campaign, a multiplayer that felt like a World War II-skinned version of Modern Warfare, and a zombies mode that was clearly put together very quickly and didn’t resemble what fans actually love about the mode.

However, despite its failings, some are growing fond of it following the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Although the newest Call of Duty game had a lot more time to cook than Vanguard and feels largely feature complete, it is still missing some rather specific elements and is buggy. Throw in the fact that some really don’t like things like the maps, the gunplay, and some other features, it has some reflecting fondly on other Call of Duty games. This is not a new phenomenon, but it is notable since many really did not like Vanguard. This started with Twitter user LewTeeCoD stating they took the 2021 shooter for granted and while not everyone agreed, some people echoed the sentiments in the comments.

We really did take Vanguard for granted. — LewTee (@LewTeeCoD) December 22, 2022

Whether or not anyone will actually return to Call of Duty: Vanguard to give it another go and kill time before the next Call of Duty game is a mystery. It’s easy to have revisionist history on something until you actually go back and re-experience it. However, maybe it is an underrated Call of Duty games that will benefit from time.

