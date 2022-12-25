Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Clip Highlights Downside of Laser Sights

Laser sights in Call of Duty games can be very effective at increasing accuracy, but they also come with a big downside players might not expect.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is packed full of weapons, gear, and weapon mods, with laser sights being one of the most recognizable. Many Call of Duty: Warzone 2 attachments have both advantages and disadvantages, but players aren’t always aware of what they are, and laser sights are no different.





One of the latest Call of Duty entries is Call of Duty: Warzone 2, a free-to-play battle royale game that released alongside Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022). While the weapon mods in the game are balanced against each other so that no build is too powerful compared to the rest, one Warzone 2 player witnessed something that gave them an advantage in a gunfight.

Specifically, Redditor FOXWOMB94 posted a clip in which they spotted a hiding player by noticing the dot of a laser sight on a wall, tracing the visible beam back to the camper’s location. One quick firefight later and the camper fell, with the Redditor able to continue the match.

The big question this clip asks is whether the visible beam of the laser sight is an intentional balancing feature or whether it’s an accidental Warzone 2 bug left unnoticed by the developers. After all, real-world laser beams are invisible except for the point they aim at. So while seeing the beam in a video game can be helpful to a player using a laser sight, it shouldn’t be quite so helpful to other players who are targeting them.

On the other hand, while lasers are invisible when moving through air, they can be very easy to spot when they aim through smoke, dust, steam, and other airborne particles. Combat zones tend to kick up a lot of dust and smoke, and so many Call of Duty players consider the visible beams of laser sights to be a completely intentional feature rather than a bug. They also appreciate the way laser sights make it easier to spot campers and snipers who would otherwise have an advantage over more active players.

Visible laser sights will likely remain a part of CoD: Warzone 2, as they seem to be an intentional decision as opposed to a bug. After all, laser sights were also visible in the first Warzone, and players have figured out several strategies for avoiding the mistakes of FOXWOMB94’s foe. For instance, players can aim at the corner so that opponents won’t see the laser until it’s too late, and they can choose laser sights that only activate when ADS. As such, this aspect of laser sights is just one more factor players should consider when choosing their loadout.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

