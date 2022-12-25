Call of Duty Zombies Fans Should Consider Grabbing a Steam Deck

For years, Call of Duty Zombies fans have been asking for a standalone game. While there are several reasons for this request, ranging from hopes for a singleplayer campaign to a steadier stream of content post-launch, the biggest thing that players want is all the maps from Treyarch’s modes in a single application. Though it is unclear if a standalone Zombies game will ever happen, right now the best alternative fans have seems to be the Steam Deck.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Valve’s mobile PC is becoming more widely available, and though a $400+ asking price is a lot for one franchise, it is hard to deny that the Steam Deck gives Zombies fans everything they could ever ask for. With console players needing to have multiple generations of PlayStation or Xbox titles hooked up just to experience the many Call of Duty Zombies maps released over the years, the inconvenience is very noticeable. Just like with a proper PC, Steam Deck users can access all the games and maps in addition to custom Zombies, with everything able to be played on the go.

RELATED: Call of Duty’s New Two-Year Approach is Exciting For Zombies Fans





The Full Zombies Library is Accessible on the Steam Deck

Being able to play Call of Duty Zombies on a portable device has always been an attractive concept, as gunning down undead hordes to progress through a few rounds is a perfect way to kill some time. The Steam Deck makes that possible, and it does so without the major graphical and gameplay limitations that were present in the old Call of Duty Zombies mobile games. Additionally, players are able to access all the maps Treyarch has ever created for the mode.

This alone is a big deal, as those with the latest consoles will be unable to return to the original Black Ops for Call of the Dead and Five. Further, Buried and Mob of the Dead, two of the best Zombies maps ever created, remain trapped on the PS3 and Xbox 360. Returning to the older hardware just to play these Black Ops 2 maps from time to time is tedious, but with the Steam Deck, players can hop from game to game with ease. Though it is not quite the Zombies community’s dream of having every game on one disc, it is the next best thing.

If players are in the mode for Nuketown Zombies, they can hop onto Black Ops 2, which runs well on Steam Deck with the right version of Proton. Similarly, they can load into a game of Five before switching over to Black Ops 4’s Classified reimagining, seeing just how much has changed between the two maps. Though it will be expensive to repurchase every Treyarch Zombies game and map if players do not already have them on Steam, the convenience is incredible. However, Call of Duty Zombies fans do not have to stop with the official content, as the Steam Deck also supports Call of Duty: Black Ops 3’s Custom Zombies content.

Custom Zombies on the Steam Deck

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3’s PC version has allowed creative players to build Zombies maps for years, and there has been some truly amazing content added to the Steam workshop. Custom Zombies maps like Leviathan allow players to experience new levels that are on par with Treyarch’s own creations, while remasters for maps like Town give players access to fan favorites. Character mods let players control everyone from 50 Cent to Shrek, and new weapons are added to the custom Mystery Boxes.

As varied as the official Zombies map lineup is, players will eventually get tired of playing on the same maps, which is where Custom Zombies comes in to save the day. Unfortunately, the map creator and custom map downloads have been exclusive to PC users for years, leaving console players stuck without access to the silly and serious creations. The Steam Deck feeling more like a console makes it the perfect middle ground for gamers inexperienced with PCs, opening the door to all the Custom Zombies content. Though players will have to buy Black Ops 3 on top of the Steam Deck itself, it could be a worthwhile investment to help kill the time until Treyarch’s next release.

MORE: Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera is Salt in the Wound For Zombies Fans