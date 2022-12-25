Camilla is elegant in navy as she steps out for Christmas

Queen Camilla joined the royals, including King Charles, Kate, Princess of Wales and Prince William for a Christmas Day Church service at Sandringham.

Queen Camilla looked elegant as she stepped out for Christmas Day.

She opted for a coat dress, which has essentially become part of her royal wardrobe in the last few years.

The perfect winter coat boasted feathers around the collar, across the shoulder blades, sleeves, cuffs and bodice.

Her fascinator was a true show-stopper, in the same colour as the coat dress.

