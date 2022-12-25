Camilla is elegant in navy as she steps out for Christmas

Queen Camilla joined the royals, including King Charles, Kate, Princess of Wales and Prince William for a Christmas Day Church service at Sandringham.
Queen Camilla looked elegant as she stepped out for Christmas Day.
She opted for a coat dress, which has essentially become part of her royal wardrobe in the last few years.
The perfect winter coat boasted feathers around the collar, across the shoulder blades, sleeves, cuffs and bodice.
Her fascinator was a true show-stopper, in the same colour as the coat dress.
This also boasted a huge crown of feathers.
Camilla wore her favourite clip-on pearl drop earrings, shown off by her signature flicked out hair do.
The Queen Consort accessorised with blue accessories, including a chic Chanel bag.
Poking out from under her coat was Camilla’s gorgeous Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra bracelet, in blue.
The official website describes the cult bracelet as follows: “Faithful to the very first Alhambra jewel created in 1968, the Vintage Alhambra creations by Van Cleef & Arpels are distinguished by their unique, timeless elegance.
“Inspired by the clover leaf, these icons of luck are adorned with a border of golden beads.”
Nowadays, Camilla is rarely spotted without the trendy piece of jewellery.
She also wore a fashionable silver brooch, and a pair of black leather gloves to keep her warm.
Christmas at Sandringham is a royal tradition, and key members of the Royal Family would often go to the beautiful country retreat to spend the day with the Queen.
However, festivities were suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Camilla was last spotted enjoying Christmas at Sandringham in 2019.
She stepped out at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in head-to-toe purple.
The now Queen Consort wore a velvet coat dress, a garment which has become synonymous with the royal over the years.
It had bold, structured shoulders and looked to be fastened by little bows.
She paired her purple coat with suede black knee-high boots for the perfect wintery look.
Her hat was absolutely show-stopping and complemented the coat dress perfectly.
It boasted lots of feathers in a slightly lighter shade of purple.
But perhaps it was Camilla’s jewellery that stole the show three Christmasses ago.
She wore a pair of pearl drop earrings – clip-on of course, as the royal famously revealed she will never get her ears pierced.
Pinned onto her coat dress was Camilla’s Four-Stranded Necklace with Round Diamond Clasp, which the Court Jeweller describes as one of the “absolute workhorses of Camilla’s jewel collection”. She also donned her Diamond Knot Brooch.
