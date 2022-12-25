Celine Dion’s emotional message in first appearance since

“It hurts me to tell you today that this means I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”

In 2014, the My Heart Will Go On singer announced that she was putting her career on hold “indefinitely” as her late husband René Angélil battled cancer.

Although her performances resumed a year later, she stepped away from the stage again in early 2016, following the tragic deaths of both Angélil and her brother, Daniel Dion.

She eventually returned with the 2019 studio album Courage, which featured collaborations with Sia, Sam Smith and David Guetta.